Tuesday News for October 17, 2023

The International Home Furnishings Market in High Point continues thru Wednesday

World of Work Community Career Fair happening THIS AFTERNOON 3pm till 6pm at the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem. Explore career possibilities across a variety of industries located in Forsyth County. Aviation/Aerospace, Advanced Manufacturing, Construction, Technology, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Business Services. https://web.winstonsalem.com/events/Worldof%20Work-5372/details

American Red Cross: We are in the middle of a ‘National Blood Crisis’. Donors of all blood types are urgently needed. Local Blood drives Tuesday (Oct 17)

Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice Lane in WS) = 11:30am – 3:30pm

Mt Tabor High School (WS) = 9:15am – 2:15pm

Davie County Library (North Main Street, Mocksville) = 2pm – 6:30pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Note: Fall into giving blood Oct 1 thru 20 get $15 Amazon.com Gift Card by email.

Hanes Brands Sale for 2023 is coming up in December. The Sale has been expanded to 3-days (December 1 – 3) at the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Volunteers are needed. Details on the News Blog https://tinyurl.com/YWCA-Volunteers

The Central Piedmont 4-A Conference holding championship events in volleyball, girls golf and cross country this week.

Fans want more of ‘The Chosen’ on the Big Screen. All episodes of Season 4 will be released in theaters in February 2024 – before being streamed online (a FIRST for a streaming series). Official trailer for Season 4 on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary throughout October. As Disney celebrates its 100 year anniversary, the walls of the company’s animation studio come alive in the new 12-minute short film called, “Once Upon a Studio.” Mickey and Minnie, with the help of Tinker Bell, lead the charge in bringing 543 Disney characters together for a group photo to mark the occasion.

In an effort to preserve the state’s broadcast history, a North Carolina Broadcast History Museum is in the planning stages. Future plans include a brick-and-mortar facility that will house the museum. *The museum is seeking assistance from the public and people who worked in broadcasting in the state to collect artifacts, documents, photographs, and recordings that chronicle the history of prominent radio and TV stations, broadcasters, programs, and events. A website is under construction.

A group of 19 churches in the triad have come together for an initiative called “Awaken Forsyth” – to pray for every person in Forsyth County by name throughout the month of October.

“It’s a vision to pray for every man, every woman and every child by name here in Forsyth County…” -Bishop Barry Washington with Whole Man Ministries.

Atrium Health is ending its practice of filing liens against patients who have overdue bills. However, the not-for-profit healthcare system will continue to reserve the right to take legal actions “compliant with state and federal regulations” to recover payments from patients or their guarantor. https://journalnow.com/news/local/atrium-health-says-it-will-no-longer-file-liens-against-patients-who-have-overdue-bills/article

President Joe Biden will make an extraordinary wartime visit to Israel on Wednesday in a dramatic show of support for the country as it works to eliminate the terror group ‘Hamas’. Meanwhile, the White House is also pressing for ways to ease humanitarian suffering in Gaza.

Mast General Store is respectfully collecting worn and tattered US to be properly ‘retired’ during a ceremony at their location on N Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem on November 11 (10:30am).

Scout Troop 109 will be assisting in the proper disposal of flags.

*Worn US flags can be dropped off through November 1st. Press Release

Thanks to Sonny Flowers, associate pastor with River Oaks Community Church in Clemmons for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show to share more about River Oaks and their Fall Festival happening Saturday (Oct 21) from 11-2pm.