WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Wednesday News for October 18, 2023

Wednesday News for October 18, 2023

wbfj-verne
October 18, 2023

The International Home Furnishings Market in High Point wraps up today.

 

Update in the Middle East: President Biden speaking from Tel Aviv this morning in a show of support for Israel.  Biden had been scheduled to visit Jordan to meet with Arab leaders, but the summit was called off after that deadly explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital on Tuesday. Both IDF and Hamas forces are blaming each other. NGO’s are still raising concern over the growing humanitarian crisis for Palestinian civilians in Gaza.  https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/war-in-israel/ap-biden-will-be-plunging-into-middle-east-turmoil-on-his-visit-to-israel/

 

The IRS is building its own free tax filing program that, if successful, would serve as an alternative to private tax preparation companies like H&R Block and Intuit’s TurboTax. A pilot version of the online program is set to launch in 13 states next year. CNN

 

Study: Early Europeans thrived on seaweed.  Seaweed and aquatic plants were once a staple food for early Europeans, according to a new analysis of dental fossils.

 

Mast General Store is respectfully collecting worn and tattered US flags to be properly ‘retired’ during a ceremony at their location on N Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem on November 11 (10:30am).

Scout Troop 109 will be assisting in the proper disposal of flags.

*Worn US flags can be dropped off through November 1st.   Press Release

 

AAA: Prepping your Vehicle for cooler weather

Check your tires. Make sure they are properly inflated.

If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

 

‘National Blood Crisis: Donors of all blood types are urgently needed.

American Red Cross Local Blood drives happening this week…

Wednesday (Oct 18)

West Forsyth High School = 8:45 AM – 2:15 PM

Southwest Guilford High School (High Point) = 9:30am – 3pm

Thursday (Oct 19)

Kernersville Family YMCA (West Mountain St) = 9am – 1:30pm

Jerry Long YMCA (Clemmons) = 10:30am – 3pm

Memorial United Methodist Church (Thomasville0 = 1:30pm – 6pm

Guilford College United Methodist Church (GBORO) = 1:30pm – 6pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Note: Fall into giving blood Oct 1 thru 20 get $15 Amazon.com Gift Card by email.

 

Come expecting a miracle: Living Proof (Tent Revival) Crusade with Mario Murillo

…happening at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds beginning this Sunday through next Wednesday (October 22 – 25). FREE event. Also a children’s tent with activities nightly. 

Thanks to Pastor Jim Willoughby (Mario Murillo ministries) and Michael Watson (local Children’s ministry director) for stopping by to explain more!    https://mariomurillo.org/

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
October 18, 2023

Living Proof Crusade with Mario Murillo (Oct 22-25)

wbfj-verne
October 18, 2023

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
October 18, 2023

SUN@5: Family Promise of Davie County

wbfj-verne
October 17, 2023

Halloween Alternatives

wbfj-kurt
October 17, 2023

Tuesday News for October 17, 2023

wbfj-verne
October 17, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.