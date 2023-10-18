Wednesday News for October 18, 2023

The International Home Furnishings Market in High Point wraps up today.

Update in the Middle East: President Biden speaking from Tel Aviv this morning in a show of support for Israel. Biden had been scheduled to visit Jordan to meet with Arab leaders, but the summit was called off after that deadly explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital on Tuesday. Both IDF and Hamas forces are blaming each other. NGO’s are still raising concern over the growing humanitarian crisis for Palestinian civilians in Gaza. https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/war-in-israel/ap-biden-will-be-plunging-into-middle-east-turmoil-on-his-visit-to-israel/

The IRS is building its own free tax filing program that, if successful, would serve as an alternative to private tax preparation companies like H&R Block and Intuit’s TurboTax. A pilot version of the online program is set to launch in 13 states next year. CNN

Study: Early Europeans thrived on seaweed. Seaweed and aquatic plants were once a staple food for early Europeans, according to a new analysis of dental fossils.

Mast General Store is respectfully collecting worn and tattered US flags to be properly ‘retired’ during a ceremony at their location on N Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem on November 11 (10:30am).

Scout Troop 109 will be assisting in the proper disposal of flags.

*Worn US flags can be dropped off through November 1st. Press Release

AAA: Prepping your Vehicle for cooler weather

Check your tires. Make sure they are properly inflated.

If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

‘National Blood Crisis: Donors of all blood types are urgently needed.

American Red Cross Local Blood drives happening this week…

Wednesday (Oct 18)

West Forsyth High School = 8:45 AM – 2:15 PM

Southwest Guilford High School (High Point) = 9:30am – 3pm

Thursday (Oct 19)

Kernersville Family YMCA (West Mountain St) = 9am – 1:30pm

Jerry Long YMCA (Clemmons) = 10:30am – 3pm

Memorial United Methodist Church (Thomasville0 = 1:30pm – 6pm

Guilford College United Methodist Church (GBORO) = 1:30pm – 6pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Note: Fall into giving blood Oct 1 thru 20 get $15 Amazon.com Gift Card by email.

Come expecting a miracle: Living Proof (Tent Revival) Crusade with Mario Murillo

…happening at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds beginning this Sunday through next Wednesday (October 22 – 25). FREE event. Also a children’s tent with activities nightly.

Thanks to Pastor Jim Willoughby (Mario Murillo ministries) and Michael Watson (local Children’s ministry director) for stopping by to explain more! https://mariomurillo.org/