Wednesday Word

Romans 8:28 –

28) And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.

Life has a way of handing us situations, from time to time, that we just don’t get that excited about. Of course, I’m referring to those times when things DON’T go the way WE thought they should.

And then there are those times that something takes place that we flat out did NOT expect… Situations that all but take our breath away (and NOT in a Good way). This usually leads to the question, “WHY do Bad Things happen to Good People?”… … ANSWER: No Matter WHAT things look like right now, GOD is Still Faithful, and HE has you covered!

Allow me to submit this thought for your consideration… The More you’ve been through, the More Value you have! You may be all but completely worn out at this point, but I promise you it is worth it, because FATHER GOD is about to get even More Value out of Your Life!

We… YOU… are “The Called according to HIS Purpose” … and That means ALL Things will work together for Good in Your Life as You Continue to Love GOD with all your Heart, Mind, Soul and Strength!