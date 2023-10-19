Thursday News for October 19, 2023

Fall Foliage Fridays on WBFJ! Listen for weekly Fall foliage reports from Professor Howie Neufeld aka the “Fall Color Guy” thru October each Friday morning (6:20am) on WBFJ! *Dr Neufeld is Professor of Biology at App State University in Boone

Municipal Elections: One-stop, in-person early voting begins TODAY (Oct 19) and continues thru Saturday (Nov 4) at ‘select locations’. *Sites and voting hours plus new Voter ID requirements here: https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person#sites General Municipal Election statewide will be Tuesday, November 7.

Update: Midway Christmas Parade Canceled for 2023.

Due to the ongoing bridge replacement project on Gumtree Road, the Midway Parade will NOT happen this November. *Source: Town of Midway website.

Update in the Middle East. Humanitarian aid on the way? Egypt has agreed to allow aid trucks into Gaza. www.cnn.com/2023/10/19/middleeast/israel-gaza-hamas-war-thursday-intl-hnk/index.html

President Biden will address the nation at 8pm tonight regarding the between Israel and Hamas conflict and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Senate Republicans are leaning toward expanding the powers of Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) as Speaker pro-temp to allow the House to start conducting pressing business.

Number of the day = $23 dollars. That’s the new price of a premium ad-free Netflix plan in the US after Netflix increased the cost by $3 dollars this week.

‘National Blood Crisis: Donors of all blood types are urgently needed.

American Red Cross Local Blood drives TODAY (Thursday, Oct 19)

Kernersville Family YMCA (West Mountain St) = 9am – 1:30pm

Jerry Long YMCA (Clemmons) = 10:30am – 3pm

Memorial United Methodist Church (Thomasville) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Guilford College United Methodist Church (GBORO) = 1:30pm – 6pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

The price of the lifesaving Covid-19 medication Paxlovid will more than double in the coming months, costing over $1,300 before insurance for a five-day course, according to drugmaker Pfizer.

AAA: Prepping your Vehicle for cooler weather

Check your tires. Make sure they are properly inflated.

If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

Research: Hitting your snooze button is OK.

If you’re concerned that by hitting the snooze button multiple times in the morning you could be hurting your sleep…well, sleep easy! For most people, “snoozing” has no impact on sleep quality, a new study suggests. What’s more, for some, hitting the button multiple times over 30 minutes may spark alertness more quickly than sleeping through without a break, according to a new study in the Journal of Sleep Research.

Due to rain on Friday, High School Football Varsity games moving to TONIGHT (Thursday night)

Glenn vs. East Forsyth (7 p.m. Thursday)

Mt. Tabor vs. Reagan (7 p.m. Thursday)

West Forsyth vs. Reynolds (7 p.m. Thursday)

SE Guilford vs. NW Guilford (7:30 p.m. Thursday)

Central Davidson vs. North Davidson (7 p.m. Thursday)

Randleman vs. Trinity (7:30 p.m. Thursday)

Elkin vs. Mount Airy (7:30 p.m. Thursday)

Ledford vs. Asheboro (7 p.m. Thursday)

Montgomery Central vs. Oak Grove (7 p.m. Thursday)

Parkland vs. Davie County (7 p.m. Thursday)

South Stokes vs. Starmount (Thursday TBA)

McMichael vs. Walkertown (7:30 p.m. Thursday)

East Surry vs. Surry Central (7 p.m. Thursday)

Lexington vs. North Rowan (7 p.m. Thursday)

Forbush vs. Wilkes Central (7:30 p.m. Thursday)

Games still scheduled for Friday Night (as of 9am) ????

East Davidson vs. Thomasville

South Davidson vs. West Davidson

WS Prep vs. Bishop McGuinness

HP Christian vs. Hickory Grove

HP Central vs. Atkins

West Wilkes vs. North Wilkes

The quick actions of teammates -and some knowledge of CPR – likely saved the life of Dejohn Blunt, an 18-year-old basketball player who went into cardiac arrest during a pick-up basketball game on Sunday. Blunt and some of his teammates with Winston-Salem Christian School were playing a practice pick-up game. Then Blunt collapsed.

While someone called 911, fellow teammates (Simon Koszyca and James Dowie) started performing CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Doctors are still trying to figure out why Blunt went into cardiac arrest.

* Hands-Only CPR. Remember the song ‘Staying Alive’ at 110 beats a minute…

2 things to help save a life!

Call 9-1-1 (or send someone to do that)

Do chest compressions: Push hard and fast in the center of the chest

Source: American Heart Association