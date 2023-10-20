Friday News for October 20, 2023

‘Peak color in the Northern Mountains’. That’s the word from Professor Howie Neufeld aka the “Fall Color Guy”. PEAK color happening this weekend through next week for Boone and Blowing Rock (northern mountains between elevations of 2,500 and 4,000 feet). Dr Neufeld is Professor of Biology at App State University in Boone.

‘The Blind’ extended in theaters through next Thursday, Oct 26. The Blind is the true story of Phil and Kay Robertson long before Duck Dynasty fame. Check locations and show times across the Triad and beyond (by zip code) https://www.fathomevents.com/events/The-Blind/theaters BTW: The Blind will be available digitally on November 3 then released on Blu-ray and DVD on November 14. https://theblindmovie.com/

Homecoming weekend in Winston-Salem

Both Wake Forest University and Winston-Salem State University hosting homecoming celebrations and football games.

High School Football Varsity games played Thursday night…

Winners last night include: East Forsyth, Mt. Tabor, West Forsyth, Central Davidson, Randleman, Mount Airy, Ledford, Oak Grove, Davie County, Starmount, East Surry and North Rowan. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/high-school/hs-football/friday-football-fever-week-10-scores-highlights/83-c85425f5-9502-48c0-83e9-2de8e7289e02

High School Football Varsity games scheduled for Friday Night…

East Davidson vs. Thomasville

South Davidson vs. West Davidson

WS Prep vs. Bishop McGuinness

HP Christian vs. Hickory Grove

HP Central vs. Atkins

West Wilkes vs. North Wilkes

Hickory is the ‘cheapest place to live’ in the US, according to U.S. News and World Report. Center of the Universe? The western North Carolina city is located about an hour away from Asheville, Charlotte and Winston-Salem. *Speaking of Winston-Salem, the Twin City came in as the 16th cheapest place to live in America (according to the report). https://myfox8.com/news/business/this-north-carolina-city-is-the-cheapest-place-to-live-in-the-us/

On today’s ‘Focus on the Family’ daily broadcast…

Improve Your Marriage Through Healthy Conflict with Dave and Ann Wilson (the hosts of FamilyLife Today). How you handle conflict can make or break any relationship, especially a marriage. *Listen TONIGHT at 9pm on our Family Station, WBFJ.

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/episodes/broadcast/improve-your-marriage-through-healthy-conflict/

National Blood Crisis: Donors of all blood types are urgently needed.

American Red Cross Local Blood drives TODAY (Friday, Oct 20)

Forsyth Country Day (Lewisville) = 9am – 1:30pm

Davie High School (Mocksville) = 9am – 2pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

A recent USA TODAY poll was taken among young people and they were asked a simple question: What do you want most out of life?

The majority of them said, ‘To be rich and famous’…

Pastor Greg Laurie (Harvest Christian Fellowship) sharing more about a new Harvest documentary “Fame” that chronicles the careers of several ‘famous’ individuals including rocker Alice Cooper, Country singer Johnny Cash, Baseball star Darryl Strawberry and actor Steve McQueen – in an effort to answer the question, “Is fame all it’s cracked up to be?” The documentary explores how the pursuit of fame, has in some cases, led to tragedy, and for others has led them to faith in Jesus.

*To watch the documentary “Fame” and learn more, go to the link on the News Blog.

https://inbound.harvest.org/fame2023

“Fame” is based on the book Fame: Fortunes, Failure and Faith

www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/fame-film-features-christian-converts-alice-cooper-steve-mcqueen-point-people

Update: Midway Christmas Parade Canceled for 2023.

Due to the ongoing bridge replacement project on Gumtree Road, the Midway Parade will NOT happen this November. *Source: Town of Midway website.

General Municipal Election statewide will be Tuesday, November 7.

One-stop, in-person early voting continues thru Saturday (Nov 4) at ‘select locations’.

*Sites and voting hours plus new Voter ID requirements on the News Blog.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person#sites

How to Predict Weather by cutting open a Persimmon Seed?

According to the Farmer’s Almanac: Look at the shape of the kernel inside:

If the kernel is spoon-shaped, ‘expect plenty of snow to shovel’.

If it is fork-shaped, ‘plan on a mild winter with powdery, light snow’.

If the kernel is knife-shaped, ‘expect frigid winds that will “cut” like a blade’.

*Persimmons are small orange fruits less well-known than plums or peaches, but they can be found in some grocery stores and farmers’ markets during autumn.

https://www.almanac.com/predicting-weather-using-persimmon-seed#.

Speaking of ‘winter weather predictions’…

The annual Woolly Worm Festival happening in Banner Elk this weekend! (Oct 21-22)

The WBFJ Morning Show will reveal the winner (and prediction) Monday morning!

According to legend, the 13 bands or segments of the worm line up with the 13 weeks of winter. Darker bands foreshadow colder and snowier weather and lighter ones mean a milder winter.

https://averycounty.com/chamber-events/annual-woolly-worm-festival/