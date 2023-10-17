SUN@5: Family Promise of Davie County

“Because every family has promise,

and every child deserves a home’

Lisa Reynolds, Executive Director with ‘Family Promise of Davie County’, shares with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about the various ways that Family Promise of Davie County assists the families of children experiencing homelessness including through their family shelter, transitional housing, prevention and diversion as well as Graduate Support Services.

Fact: 2.5 million children in the US will experience ‘homelessness’.

Annual Fundraiser: “A Promise of Christmas” happening on December 2, 2023 from 6-9pm at the Farm at Oak Hill. www.familypromisedc.org

Family Promise of Davie County is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (October)

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Oct 22, 2023)