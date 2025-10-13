Monday News for October 13, 2025

Today is Columbus Day

*No mail (post offices closed) and no banking today

Today is also Indigenous Peoples’ Day

It’s ‘peak color’ week in the High Country. Color is peaking in the Boone and Blowing Rock area (3,000 to 4,000 feet) this week into this weekend.

You can follow The Fall Color Guy on Facebook. Listen for ‘Fall Color’ updates from Dr Howie Neufeld (the Fall Color Guy) Friday mornings (around 6:20am) on your Fall travel station, WBFJ!

Discounted Denim: $20 dollars or less…

It’s the Lee and Wrangler warehouse sale going on daily (10-6pm) through next Sunday (Oct 19) at the Kontoor Brands’ campus (444 N. Elm Street) in Greensboro.

Cash and credit cards only. Open to the public.

Starting today, all 100 counties in North Carolina have made the switch to e-Courts, which means fewer folks making a trip to the courthouse. Not only will you have online access to court information at home, but multiple people can look at the same file at the same time. Before, when it was all paper, only one person at a time could look at any one file. www.wxii12.com/article/e-courts-davidson-davie-counties/69010818?utm

Coastal Carolina Update: Parts of Highway 12 along Ocracoke Island, Cedar Island and Pea Island are closed due to ocean ‘over wash’. Most of Hwy 12 is expected to reopen by noon.

*As of 9am this morning. It was still raining at North Myrtle Beach…marking 59 consecutive hours of rainfall along the Grand Strand!

Celebration in Israel overnight.

All 20 of the surviving Israeli hostages in Gaza are now back in Israeli territory after two years in Hamas custody, part of the first phase of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. Nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israel will also be freed as part of the first phase of the US-brokered ceasefire deal.

Traffic Alert: Hwy 52 at Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem

NC-DOT: The Highway 52 ramps off Hanes Mill Road are now CLOSED for the next 30 days (through November 11). Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and plan for alternate routes. All part of the Hanes Mill Road widening project.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, October 13, 2025

Kernersville Wesleyan Church on North Main Street = 2pm – 6:30pm

Oak Ridge Methodist Church = 1:30pm – 6:30pm

Fairfield Community Church in High Point = 2pm – 7pm

Open Door Baptist Church in Archdale = 2:30pm – 7pm

Senior Services: Their 2025 Age Friendly Forsyth Survey continues through this Wednesday (OCT 15).

The online survey is a county-wide effort to gather the voices of residents age 60 and over (AND their caregivers). The survey is available on our website, wbfj.fm.

Medicare Open Enrollment for 2026 begins this Thursday, Oct 15

and continues through Dec 7, 2025.

During these dates, individuals can make changes to their Medicare coverage for the following year. All changes made during this time will take effect on January 1, 2026.

Day 13 of the Federal Government shut-down

FREE Flu shots are available through the Forsyth County Department of Public Health. No appointment is needed.

Clinic hours are Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (with extended hours on Thursday till 7:30pm). Location 799 N. Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem.

It’s DEER season: Drive carefully. The months of October, November, and December continue to be the most dangerous for animal-related collisions, according to StateFarm

