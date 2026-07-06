Monday News July 06, 2026

The Dog Days of Summer continue through August 11.

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Power Outages: Over 1,000 homes and businesses still without power this morning mainly in Winston-Salem (north of downtown). https://www.readync.gov/stay-informed/power-outages

Parts of the Triad (mainly Forsyth county) cleaning up from last night’s storm damage. Sherwood Forest area reported trees down. Bermuda Run: a few small trees down and pea-sized hail reported. Local media/social media

After a strong opening weekend for ‘Young Washington’, Angel Studios is moving forward with a follow-up film titled ‘1776’.

https://deadline.com/2026/07/young-washington-sequel-1776-box-office-1236974374/

At the Box Office: Animation domination continues…

#1 “Minions & Monsters”

#2 “Toy Story 5”

#3 “Young Washington”

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/2026W27/?ref_=bo_wey_table_5

‘Young Washington’ (a film by Jon Erwin and Angel Studios) showing locally at Marketplace Cinemas, The Grand, and AMC theaters across the Triad.

‘Young Washington’ centers on George Washington’s early, formative years as a commander in the French and Indian War. https://www.angel.com/movies/young-washington

Heading to see a movie? Check out movie and music reviews from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family on the News Blog. https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/great-awakening-2026/

World Cup Soccer (Round of 16) Team USA plays Belgium TONIGHT (8pm) on Fox.

www.foxsports.com/soccer/united-states-men-team

Red Card Reversal? FIFA seemingly broke with its own rules to allow star player Folarin Balogun to play tonight for Team USA – despite receiving a red card one game suspension during the Bosnia match last Wednesday.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/7/6/why-fifas-balogun-red-card-suspension-after-trump-call-is-so-controversial

World Cup Bible Reading Challenge. The YouVersion Bible App is encouraging readers to keep the Bible App open for seven days in a row from now thru July 19, to build a healthy Bible reading habit. www.crosswalk.com/headlines/

John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” seems to be a new fan favorite when it comes to Team USA and World Soccer. Find out why on the News Blog! www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/soccer/world-cup/john-denver-country-roads-usmnt-world-cup/507-82ab77b2-2392-416d-a527-ab988e423fd5?

Today is Fried Chicken day

*What’s your ‘go-to’ fried chicken restaurant locally? Chime in on Facebook…

“Blessing in disguise” JJ’s Mama’s Soulfood has found a new home in Mocksville after 5 years in Lexington. JJ’s Mama’s Soulfood specializes in classic soul food. Entrees include fried chicken, turkey necks, pork chops and fried fish.

Check out the article from Michael Hastings with the Winston-Salem Journal. https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/food-drink/article_6dbbfbb8-306f-45a3-97e4-35a739a00b4d.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

Summer Blood supplies are extremely LOW…

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, July 6

Chick-fil-A in Mount Airy = 1pm – 5pm

Tabernacle Baptist Church in High Point = 2:30pm – 7pm

Tuesday, July 7

Hope City Church in Wallburg = 10am – 2pm

Wilkes Medical Center = 9am – 1pm

Becks Lutheran Church in Lexington = 2pm – 6:30pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Central Baptist Church on Hwy 68 in Oak Ridge = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

‘Night owls’ have poorer overall heart health than the average person.

A study published last month in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that adults, ages 39 to 74, who consider themselves “evening people” or night owls were at a higher risk of having a heart attack or stroke, and the risk was greater for women than men. *It’s all about our body’s circadian rhythm which keeps organ systems in sync, influencing things like heart rate, blood pressure, stress hormones and metabolism.

https://www.aarp.org/health/healthy-living/night-owl-vs-early-bird-health/

Operation Fan: Heat Relief.

Forsyth County DSS is distributing FREE electric box fans to eligible residents in need as part of Operation Fan Heat Relief. Call 336-703-3501

*Fans will be distributed while supplies last.

Residents may complete the online application at https://forsyth.cc/heat-relief

Deep Discounts in July (Clark Howard)

What makes July so special? Well, you’ve got Independence Day deals, back-to-school promotions and the longstanding retail tradition of those semi-annual sales.

Appliances: July is one of the best times to buy appliances.

Look for deals on Grills & Patio Furniture.

Early Back-to-School Deals. Think early deals on electronics and clothing.

Sales Tax Holiday? Not for North Carolina but these border states do…

Tennessee: July 31 – August 2. Virginia and South Carolina: August 7–9.

https://www.nerdwallet.com/taxes/learn/sales-tax-holiday-back-to-school-shopping

Regal Summer Movie Express. Enjoy family friendly movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations Tuesdays and Wednesdays (thru Aug 6).

*Local Regal locations include High Point and Greensboro. https://www.regmovies.com/promotions

Special food days (with deals)

National Fry Day – July 10

Free Slurpee Day – July 11 (or 7-Eleven day)

National Hot Dog Day – July 15

National Ice Cream Day – July 19

National Lasagna Day – July 29

National Chicken Wing Day – July 29

National Cheesecake Day – July 30 https://clark.com/save-money/july-deals/