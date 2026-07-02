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Home SUN@5: “Rooted in Faith: America’s 250 year journey”

SUN@5: “Rooted in Faith: America’s 250 year journey”

wbfj-verne
July 2, 2026

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 5, 2026)
“Rooted in Faith: America’s 250 year journey”

This Billy Graham radio special reflects on America’s founding, the religious influences that shaped the nation, and the spiritual convictions that marked the Pilgrims, Puritans, and early American leaders. Billy Graham’s message emphasizes that true freedom begins when Jesus Christ enters a person’s life. Franklin Graham continues the conversation by warning that America faces a spiritual struggle today and calling listeners to repentance, prayer, and a renewed commitment to Christ.

Listen now…

“If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves
and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways,
then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5, a weekly public affairs podcast hosted by Verne Hill

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