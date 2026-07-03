Friday News July 03, 2026

The Dog Days of Summer begin…

Extreme Heat Warning for the Piedmont Triad. Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

100 = Record breaking High temperature Thursday afternoon at PTI. Record temperature for Friday = 98 degrees

What’s closed TODAY?

Winston-Salem City offices

Forsyth County government offices closed, except for essential personnel.

…and all Forsyth County Public Library locations and the Forsyth County Animal Shelter will also be closed on Saturday, July 4.

Crisis Control Ministries closed (Fri)

Sunnyside Ministry closing at NOON (Fri)

Carolina Classic Fair ‘Flash Sale’ now through midnight Sunday.

The Carolina Classic Fair is offering discounted advance tickets through an exclusive online only flash sale starting this Friday (July 3) at 10am until midnight Sunday (July 5).

All Admission Tickets $2.50 – All Weekday Ride Wristbands $25

*The Carolina Classic Fair runs October 2 – 11at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds!

This year’s theme: Red, White and Moo”. https://carolinaclassicfair.com/

Operation Fan: Heat Relief. Forsyth County DSS is distributing FREE electric box fans to eligible residents in need as part of Operation Fan Heat Relief. Call 336-703-3501

*Fans will be distributed while supplies last.

Residents may complete the online application at https://forsyth.cc/heat-relief

Heat can affect medications in several ways such as reducing their effectiveness or even make them unsafe to use. Some medications increase your sensitivity to heat or sunlight, potentially leading to heatstroke or sunburn.

https://www.cdc.gov/heat-health/hcp/clinical-overview/index.html

“Can I see your driver’s license and mobile phone?” The new state budget is providing a major digital technology reboot to the NC DOT. Perhaps the most noteworthy change is the elimination of paper motor vehicle registration cards and renewal stickers on license plates. “The NCDOT did not request the changes and has not taken a position on it,” said Marty Homan, the DMV’s communications manager. “We will follow the law.”

https://journalnow.com/news/state-regional/government-politics/article_12011e39-f8ff-4c64-a80e-efdb8c621090.html

At the Box Office: A new #1 (as of Wednesday) “Minions & Monsters”

‘Young Washington’ (a film by Jon Erwin and Angel Studios) now showing locally at Marketplace Cinemas, The Grand, and AMC theaters across the Triad.

‘Young Washington’ centers on George Washington’s early, formative years as a commander in the French and Indian War. https://www.angel.com/movies/young-washington

Heading to see a movie? Check out movie and music reviews from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family on the News Blog. https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/great-awakening-2026/

America 250: Road trip with ‘Adventures in Odyssey’.

Focus on the Family has selected 16 key episodes from ‘Adventures in Odyssey’ collection to celebrate God’s guidance and celebrate America’s 250!

Each audio story points listeners to the God who shed His grace on America!

Check out the list and listen at https://www.adventuresinodyssey.com/family250/?utm

Time Capsule 250: A stainless-steel cylinder commissioned by the nonpartisan America 250 Commission will be buried on Saturday, July 4, in Philadelphia. Then another 250 years will pass before anyone lays eyes on what’s inside again on July 4, 2276. Inside are submissions from all 50 states, the five U.S. territories, the District of Columbia and all three branches of the federal government. https://america250.org/time-capsule/contents/

Fried apple pies are back on the menu at McDonald’s for a limited time to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. McDonald’s fried apple pie first debuted in 1968 alongside the Big Mac. McDonald’s replaced the fried apple pie with a baked version as a healthier option in 1992. https://parade.com/food/mcdonalds-returning-dessert-june-2026

Twin XL Bed sheets need. Please drop off new Twin XL sheet sets at the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope Family Shelter on N Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

(Monday – Friday between the hours of 8:30am – 4:30pm)

*This is their donation item for the month of July.

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page is retiring at the end of July after 28 years.

Page, the Republican nominee for North Carolina’s 26th District Senate seat, will face Democrat Steve Luking in the general election in November.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/sam-page-retiring-sheriff-rockingham-county-nc-senate-seat/71810370

Sad news from the latest NCHE Homeschool News Letter…

Spencer Mason, longtime homeschool advocate, has passed away. He was 77.

He was a pioneer in the 1980’s homeschool movement, helping families secure and protect the freedom to homeschool.

A Memorial Service for Spencer Mason will be held this Wednesday afternoon (July 8) at Christ Covenant Church in Matthews (3pm).

https://www.heritagecares.com/obituaries/Spencer-Mason?obId=48912157

*In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to North Carolinians for Home Education in honor of Spencer’s more than 40 years of service supporting homeschooling families throughout North Carolina. https://nche.com/spencer-mason-memorial-fund/

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:23