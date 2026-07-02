Spencer Mason, longtime homeschool advocate, has passed

Sad news from the latest NCHE Homeschool News Letter…

Spencer Mason, longtime homeschool advocate, passed away on June 25.

For more than four decades, Spencer faithfully served the homeschooling community in North Carolina. He was a pioneer in the 1980’s homeschool movement, helping families secure and protect the freedom to homeschool. As NCHE’s Law and Policy Director, Spencer answered countless phone calls from parents looking for guidance, encouragement, and answers. Spencer’s legacy lives on in his own children, grandchildren, and every family he touched. Spencer Mason was 77…

A Memorial Service for Spencer Mason will be held next Wednesday afternoon (July 8) at Christ Covenant Church in Matthews (3pm).

https://www.heritagecares.com/obituaries/Spencer-Mason?obId=48912157

*In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to North Carolinians for Home Education in honor of Spencer’s more than 40 years of service supporting homeschooling families throughout North Carolina. https://nche.com/spencer-mason-memorial-fund/

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:23