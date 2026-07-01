Wednesday News July 01, 2026

Today is July 1st…it’s also Eye Safety Awareness week

Dangerous heat wave settling into the Piedmont Triad

High temps topping out near 100 degrees through the weekend.

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every 2 hours.

Operation Fan: Heat Relief

Forsyth County Department of Social Services is distributing electric box fans to eligible residents in need as part of Operation Fan Heat Relief.

To qualify, they need to meet the following criteria:

Must be a resident of Forsyth County.

Be at least 60 years-old OR an adult with a disability.

Have a home situation where a heat-related threat to health and well-being.

*Fans will be distributed while supplies last.

Contact DSS Adult Services at 336-703-3501

Residents may complete the online application at https://forsyth.cc/heat-relief

Davidson County Schools has officially lifted its hiring freeze and is moving forward with filling vacant positions across the district. The district is actively recruiting qualified individuals for a variety of positions, including teachers, instructional support staff, bus drivers, and custodians, as well as Maintenance, Transportation, Exceptional Children, and School Nutrition departments. You can apply through the district’s online employment portal. https://davidson.schoolspring.com/

‘A Special Blend’ coffee shop in High Point is closing on July 15.

Reason: The store has not generated enough income to keep operating.

Pray for the 25 employees who have intellectual and developmental disabilities that are losing their jobs. BTW: The Greensboro location will remain open.

https://www.hpenews.com/news/a-slap-in-the-face—coffee-shop-closing-brings-shock/article

Pre-Summer Blood supplies are already Low.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Grubb YMCA in Archdale = Noon – 4pm

Brookstown United Methodist in Pfafftown = 1:30pm – 5:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

World Cup Soccer

Team USA plays Bosnia and Herzegovina TONIGHT at 8pm on Fox.

https://www.foxsports.com/soccer/united-states-men-team

World Cup Bible Reading Challenge. The YouVersion Bible App is encouraging readers to keep the Bible App open for seven days in a row from now thru July 19, to build a healthy Bible reading habit. www.crosswalk.com/headlines/

TOPIC: Disasters – Financial Preparation & Recovery

Check out this FREE Money Smart Seminar this afternoon (July 1) from 4pm – 5:30pm at the Reynolda Branch Library in Winston-Salem, hosted by Forsyth County Cooperative Extension. https://forsythcounty.librarycalendar.com/events/list

‘Young Washington’ (a film by Jon Erwin and Angel Studios) opens Thursday.

‘Young Washington’ centers on George Washington’s early, formative years as a commander in the French and Indian War. Showing locally beginning this Thursday (July 2) at Marketplace Cinemas, The Grand, and AMC theaters across the Triad. https://www.angel.com/movies/young-washington

Heading to see a movie? Check out movie and music reviews from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family on the News Blog. https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/great-awakening-2026/

If you find yourself walking more slowly than you used to, it might be time to get your hearing checked. A study of more than 57,000 iPhone users confirms a correlation between hearing loss and slower walking speeds. Previous studies have shown that hearing loss is associated with dementia, depression, loneliness and an increased risk of falling. The University of Michigan contributed to this research.

https://www.wsj.com/health/wellness/hearing-loss-walking-speed-iphone-study-c53c482a

Reminder: Portions of the Hanes Park running track will be closed through

mid-August for resurfacing and repair. Access points to Hanes Park will remain open, allowing residents to use the hard-surface and clay tennis courts.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_064f9f87-7b11-47a8-87fd-91bd0dd096be.html

Fostering in Forsyth County: Foster families needed.

Currently, there are only 15 foster families for as many as 200 kids in need of a temporary home. Fostering in Forsyth County assists children and young adults (birth to 21 years of age) who are in the legal custody of the Forsyth County Department of Social Services. Learn more about becoming a Foster parent and foster training sessions at https://www.forsyth.cc/hhs/adopt_foster.aspx Call 336-703-3706

Uptick in trail assaults targeting women across the Triad.

Use caution. Be aware of your surroundings at all times.

The attack of a female runner on a trail at Tanglewood Park on Tuesday marks the second time in a week that women have been targeted on Triad trails, raising concerns about safety in public spaces. In both instances – Tanglewood Park and Bicentennial Greenway not far from Gibson Park in High Point – the attacks were sexual in nature, happened in the middle of the day and were in spaces that are used frequently by the public. The victims were taken to the hospital as a precaution. There have been no arrests in either case. Read more about the attacks in the Winston-Salem Journal

https://journalnow.com/news/local/crime-courts/article_c70f1e50-9321-429f-8429-68dd55c527ed.html?

Elkin City Schools has appointed Jennifer Hall as interim superintendent

https://www.elkintribune.com/news/elkin-city-schools-general-fund-drained-ahead-of-new-superintendent-search/article_f3eca6f4-ec1d-48ad-8d15-895cef2166dc.html