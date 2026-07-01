Wednesday Word

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July 1, 2026

“My America (I Still Believe)”

I hear them say, “Our country’s far too gone”

Even claim “Our fathers got it wrong”

But I won’t give up on us, and I’ll take a stand

‘Cause we can overcome, this is not the end.

 

I still believe in us, oh, America

You’re still the land I love, only a little bruised up

Stars and Stripes still cry liberty

Over evil, over tyranny

Blood poured out for our freedom

They sacrificed it all for this nation

I still believe in us, My America

 

Greetings all, and Happy 4th of July week!  I remember how I felt, with chills running up and down my spine and even a little teary-eyed, as Danny Gokey sang the above song and the fireworks went off last year at the Carolina Classic Fair. And I’m sure I was not alone.

 

No matter where our ancestors originally came from, or how broken we sometimes feel, this is still the greatest country in the world.  Our freedom was bought at a huge cost, and was founded on principles ordained by God.   As fellow Christians, you and I should strive to show that in all that we say and do.  We should also give gratitude and thanks daily for how richly we have been blessed in these United States of America.

 

So, on the occasion of this, our 250th birthday as a Free and Independent nation, let us all sing  Humbly and Gratefully…

 

“America, America, God shed His grace on thee,

And crown Thy good, with brotherhood

From sea to shining sea.”

 

Grace and Peace,

Dennis

 

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