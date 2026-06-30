Tuesday News June 30, 2026

Final day of June…

Today is Social media day? It’s also Eye Safety Awareness week

Dangerous HEAT on the way. High temps topping out near 100 degrees starting Wednesday through the weekend.

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every 2 hours.

Disasters: Financial Preparation & Recovery

Check out this FREE Money Smart Seminar Wednesday afternoon (July 1) from 4pm – 5:30pm at the Reynolda Branch Library in Winston-Salem, hosted by Forsyth County Cooperative Extension. https://forsythcounty.librarycalendar.com/events/list

Monday night’s ‘Strawberry Moon’ was the first full moon of summer.

As drought conditions continue across our state, officials in Boone have announced new ‘Stage 2’ water restrictions starting Wednesday, July 1.

https://townofboone.net/212/Public-Works

Paraguay shocks Germany in World Cup Soccer on Monday.

Paraguay pulled off a historic upset by eliminating four-time champions Germany 4-3 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. Paraguay advances to the Round of 16 matchup against either France or Sweden. 2026 FIFA World Cup continues through July 19.

https://www.aljazeera.com/sports/2026/6/30/paraguays-shock-win-against-germany-headlines-all-time-world-cup-upsets

Team USA plays Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday evening at 8pm on Fox.

https://www.foxsports.com/soccer/united-states-men-team

World Cup Bible Reading Challenge. The YouVersion Bible App is encouraging readers to keep the Bible App open for seven days in a row from now thru July 19, to build a healthy Bible reading habit. www.crosswalk.com/headlines/

‘Young Washington’ (a film by Jon Erwin and Angel Studios) opens later this week.

‘Young Washington’ centers on George Washington’s early, formative years as a commander in the French and Indian War. Showing locally beginning this Thursday (July 2) at Marketplace Cinemas, The Grand, and AMC theaters across the Triad. https://www.angel.com/movies/young-washington

Heading to see a movie? Check out movie and music reviews from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family on the News Blog. https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/great-awakening-2026/

America 250: Our country is celebrating a milestone birthday this year.

Focus on the Family has selected 16 key episodes from its ‘Adventures in Odyssey’ collection available for FREE streaming this summer.

Each audio story points listeners to the God who shed His grace on America!

Check out the list and listen at https://www.adventuresinodyssey.com/family250/?utm

Fried apple pies are back on the menu at McDonald’s for a limited time to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. McDonald’s fried apple pie first debuted in 1968 alongside the Big Mac. McDonald’s replaced the fried apple pie with a baked version as a healthier option in 1992. https://parade.com/food/mcdonalds-returning-dessert-june-2026

“If you see something say something”

A Thomasville man armed with multiple weapons and more than 500 rounds of ammunition was arrested outside of Wesley Memorial Church in High Point Sunday morning. An off-duty officer working at the church responded immediately. High Point Police responded to the church soon after a 911 call.https://abc45.com/news/local/high-point-police-arrest-armed-man-outside-church-during-services-seize-ammo-and-weapons

The death toll has exceeded 1,700 as rescue efforts continue in Venezuela.

NASA researchers estimate that more than 58,000 structures were damaged or destroyed by those twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela last Wednesday (based on Satellite imagery). The disaster has left hospitals stretched beyond capacity, with many displaced residents having nowhere to go following the disaster.

https://www.cnn.com/2026/06/29/world/live-news/venezuela-earthquake-hnk

*Teams from Samaritan’s Purse and Convoy of Hope are on the scene in Venezuela.

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/venezuela-quake-response/

https://convoyofhope.org/donate/disaster-relief/venezuela-earthquakes-2026/

Man charged in double homicide. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old man in the death of Suzie Kiger and Joshua Purvis in Lexington Monday morning. Anyone with information about this investigation should contact Detective Allen at 336-242-2123. https://www.wxii12.com/article/double-homicide-leonard-road-lexington/71770305

A man has been arrested in the death of Brandi Reynolds, a mail carrier found dead in Wilkes County. William Durham appeared before a judge on Monday.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/wilkes-county-postal-worker-death-investigation/71758175

Breaking this morning: The US Supreme Court upholds birthright citizenship on constitutional grounds. Chief Justice John Roberts, writing the court’s 6-3 opinion, observing that the men who wrote the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution after the Civil War defined citizenship in broad terms on purpose affirming that “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.”

https://www.npr.org/2026/06/30/nx-s1-5839358/birthright-citizenship-decision-scotus-trump

Voter victory. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday upheld a Mississippi law that allows election officials to count mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Election Day but received up to five days after it. https://www.wfdd.org/national/2026-06-29/the-supreme-court-upholds-grace-periods-for-mail-in-ballots-siding-against-the-gop

Winston-Salem Salvation Army is collecting NEW bath towels.

Drop off donations at the Center of Hope on North Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem between 8:30am and 4:30pm Monday – Friday.

Our WBFJ verse of the day is from John 3:5, “Jesus answered, ‘Very truly I tell you, no one can enter the kingdom of God unless they are born of water and the Spirit'”. Jesus sharing with Nicodemus that spiritual rebirth involves both inward cleansing through the transforming power of the Holy Spirit.