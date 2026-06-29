Monday News June 29, 2026

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every 2 hours.

Dog days of Summer? A heat wave will blanket the eastern half of the US this week -including the Piedmont Triad – bringing days of potentially dangerous temperatures just as millions prepare to celebrate Independence Day outdoors. CNN BTW: The Dog Days of Summer begin Friday, July 3 thru August 11.

After just a year, Winston-Salem is replacing hundreds of downtown pay-to-park parking signs. The process will begin in the coming weeks. The replacement signs will be about twice the size of the originals and include a revised, primarily purple color scheme aligned with the city’s branding. The signs will apply to city lots and areas with paid on-street parking. On-street rates of $1.50 an hour until 5 p.m. on weekdays and $1 per hour in city-owned lots will remain unchanged. Street parking is free on weekends.

The city introduced the new pay-by-phone system and signs on May 1, 2025.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/government-politics/article_280d19b1-055d-448a-bdbb-42ded54f32fc.html

Starting TODAY, portions of the Hanes Park running track will be closed for a resurfacing and repair project. Access points to Hanes Park will remain open, allowing residents to use the hard-surface and clay tennis courts. Construction is expected to finish around the start of the school year on Aug. 10.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_064f9f87-7b11-47a8-87fd-91bd0dd096be.html

Praying for the family of a 12-year-old boy that drowned in Caldwell County. The 12-year-old boy had gone missing around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon near Brown Mountain Beach Road. First responders found the boy a short time later in Wilson Creek.https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/local/12-year-old-drowns-in-caldwell-county/275-797a9112-cce0-4e5f-8fd5-dd86d1d0a055

Prayer concern! At least 1,450 people are now confirmed dead after last week’s devastating earthquakes in Venezuela. Aftershocks are still rattling the region. https://www.cnn.com/2026/06/29/world/live-news/venezuela-earthquake-hnk

At the Box Office. ‘Supergirl’ could not stop Jessie and her band of merry toys this past weekend as ‘Toy Story 5’ tops the Box Office for a second straight week.

https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com/article/weekend-box-office-toy-story-5-holds-off-supergirl/

‘Young Washington’ (a film by Angel Studios) opens later this week.

‘Young Washington’ centers on George Washington’s early, formative years as a commander in the French and Indian War. Showing locally beginning this Thursday (July 2) at Marketplace Cinemas, The Grand, and AMC across the Triad. https://www.angel.com/movies/young-washington

Heading to see a movie? Check out movie and music reviews from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family on the News Blog. https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/great-awakening-2026/

Winston-Salem Salvation Army is collecting NEW bath towels.

Drop off donations at the Center of Hope on North Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem between 8:30am and 4:30pm Monday – Friday.

Upcoming FREE ‘Money Smart’ seminar

Disasters: Financial Preparation & Recovery

Check out this FREE Money Smart Seminar this Wednesday afternoon (July 1) from 4pm – 5:30pm at the Reynolda Branch Library in Winston-Salem, hosted by Forsyth County Cooperative Extension. https://forsythcounty.librarycalendar.com/events/list

America 250: Our country is celebrating a milestone birthday this year.

Focus on the Family has selected 16 key episodes from its ‘Adventures in Odyssey’ collection available for FREE streaming this summer.

Each audio story points listeners to the God who shed His grace on America!

Check out the list and listen at https://www.adventuresinodyssey.com/family250/?utm

2026 FIFA World Cup continues through July 19.

https://www.fifa.com/en/tournaments/mens/worldcup/canadamexicousa2026

World Cup Bible Reading Challenge

The YouVersion Bible App is encouraging readers to keep the Bible App open for seven days in a row from now through July 19. “This challenge isn’t just about celebrating sports; it’s about helping people around the world build lifelong Bible ‘reading’ habits.” www.crosswalk.com/headlines/

“Always be joyful in the Lord! I’ll say it again: Be joyful!

Never worry about anything. But in every situation let God know what you need in prayers and requests while giving thanks. Then God’s peace, which goes beyond anything we can imagine, will guard your thoughts and emotions through Christ Jesus”

Philippians 4: 4,6-7 God’s Word