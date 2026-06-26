Friday News for June 26th

The U.S. Mint is releasing a slew of coins with rare designs for America’s 250th Anniversary, including a newly announced 25-cent piece that gives Americans “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to discover a piece of history in everyday transactions.” Only 250,000 of the Semiquincentennial 2026 Declaration of Independence Quarters will be randomly released into circulation. They’ll sport a “July 4th” privy mark that will be found to the left of President Thomas Jefferson on the face of the Newest Quarters. The reverse side of these quarters shows the Liberty Bell, complete with its iconic crack that echoes “the fragility of a young nation at its founding.” The New and Sure to be Much Desired Quarters will be available before July 4th. https://myfox8.com/news/check-your-quarters-rare-july-4th-coins-entering-circulation/

The Response to ALDI’S Blind Box was “Beyond Anything We Could’ve Imagined” according to an ALDI Official. Thursday was scheduled to be the Last Day of the Event, but because Of the Tremendous Response ALDI is releasing 5,000 “ENCORE Blind Boxes” TODAY! The ALDI Official also said, “We can’t promise they’ll last long, but we Can promise another shot.” The New, Free Boxes will drop at NOON ET at aldiblindbox.com! Because these are Also offered on a First-come, First-served Basis, you’ll Still have to act fast! https://myfox8.com/news/aldi-to-release-another-round-of-grocery-blind-boxes-heres-how-to-get-one/

RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVES:

Shady Grove Global Methodist Church Winston Salem = 1:30pm to 6:00pm

Thursday marked opening day for This Season’s Police Athletic League Tee-Ball Program, and it was a Grand Slam. Four Teams took to the field to compete, with players ranging in ages from 5 to 9, and Volunteers from around the community stepping in to coach. Members of the Winston-Salem Police Foundation said they hope to give kids a Fun and Safe place to play during the Summer, as well as teach them lessons they can take with them Off the field and Into Life. Games will take place on Thursdays from June 25th to July 23rd, at Rupert Bell Park Ball Field, from

9:00am to 12:00 Noon! https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-kids-enjoying-safe-summer-police-foundations-tee-ball-league/71731060

Since NASCAR bought the lease from the Garrison family to run Bowman Gray Stadium racing there have been subtle, and not so subtle, changes.

One aspect that wasn’t touched is $2 Ladies Night, which is Saturday at the historic track. For Week 11 of the 18-week season, women will get in for just $2 for tickets that are available at the track. The Ladies Night tradition has been a staple at Bowman Gray Stadium through the years.

https://journalnow.com/sports/other/motorsports/article_72b31977-2fb6-451d-aba0-ea833bc5e63e.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Mostly Sunny (Slight chance Aft Shwrs & T’storms) … High 90

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy … Low 70

Saturday: Partly Sunny (Slight chance Aft Shwrs & T’storms) … High 92

Sunday: Mostly Sunny (Slight chance Aft Shwrs & T’storms) … High 93