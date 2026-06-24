Wednesday Word

When truth comes from an unlikely source…

Have you ever had someone speak Biblical truth into your life who didn’t seem to practice or believe the same? I had a work acquaintance during my Bible College days that the Lord regularly used to prod me in the right direction…thru some of the most unorthodox conversations.

Scripture gives us several examples of this. The pagan sailors waking up Jonah to pray. Pilate’s inscription proclaiming Christ’ role among the Jews. The confession of the Centurian. If you want to stretch the illustration, you have the words of Balaam’s donkey preventing him from making a dire mistake.

God’s Truth is God’s Truth. It echoes through the timeline of mankind – unchanged. It’s always framed in Scripture, but occasionally also comes to us thru means only the Lord can manifest. A slap in the face; a wake-up call; an unintended detour. These are the things that get our attention and hopefully provide a better focus.

So, next time God sends His message via an unexpected method, we had better be paying attention.

“Speak Lord, your servant hears…”

Wally