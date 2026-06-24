WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
June 24, 2026

When truth comes from an unlikely source…

Have you ever had someone speak Biblical truth into your life who didn’t seem to practice or believe the same?   I had a work acquaintance during my Bible College days that the Lord regularly used to prod me in the right direction…thru some of the most unorthodox conversations.

Scripture gives us several examples of this.  The pagan sailors waking up Jonah to pray.  Pilate’s inscription proclaiming Christ’ role among the Jews.  The confession of the Centurian.   If you want to stretch the illustration, you have the words of Balaam’s donkey preventing him from making a dire mistake.

God’s Truth is God’s Truth.  It echoes through the timeline of mankind – unchanged. It’s always framed in Scripture, but occasionally also comes to us thru means only the Lord can manifest.   A slap in the face; a wake-up call; an unintended detour.  These are the things that get our attention and hopefully provide a better focus.

So, next time God sends His message via an unexpected method, we had better be paying attention.

“Speak Lord, your servant hears…”

 

Wally

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Patriotic Celebrations

wbfj-kurt
June 23, 2026

WBFJ News: Friday June 19th

wdecker_wbfj
June 19, 2026

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
June 18, 2026

Not Forgotten Ministries: Garden Of Remembrance

wdecker_wbfj
June 18, 2026

Thursday News June 18, 2026

wbfj-verne
June 18, 2026

Wednesday News June 17, 2026

wbfj-verne
June 17, 2026
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.