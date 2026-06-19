WBFJ News: Friday June 19th

Today is National Garfield the Cat Day… Wear Blue Day… National Watch Day (as in Wrist Watch)… BUT—Did you know that JUNE is National Safety Month—AND National Men’s Health Month?

Due to the Federal Holiday today … The Post Office and Most Banks will be Closed. … City offices in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point and Lexington will be closed. … Garbage + Recycling: Friday’s collections will occur on Saturday, June 20th (WS).

Summer Sale Event benefitting Fostering Faith Foundation

Today 9:00am to 1:00pm – Saturday 8:00am to 12:00pm

Kids, Teens and Adult Clothing = $2 Today OR Fill OUR Bag for $20

$1 on Saturday OR Fill OUR Bag for $10

Books and Toys are $2 – AMAZING BIGGER ITEMS for $20 Each (Limited Supply)

Shop and support the continuing work at Fostering Faith Resource Center

for Foster, Kinship, Guardianship and Permanency Families within our community.

They’re located at 3540 Clemmons Road (Suite 125) in Clemmons.

Fostering Faith Foundation in Clemmons was our WBFJ Ministry of the Month back in April! http://www.fosteringfaithfoundation.org/

Receive a free ALDI Blind Box delivered directly to your door! Visit aldiblindbox.com beginning this Monday, June 22nd through Thursday, June 25th at 12:00pm. Select that day’s ALDI Blind Box. Enter shipping information.

The ALDI Blind Box experience is available only for a Limited time and on a First-come, First-served basis.



The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority approved more than

$4 Million in grants for local communities, including projects in Davidson and Rockingham counties. In Lexington, a $250,000 grant will help transform a currently vacant building into the U.S. hub for Supreme Nonwoven Industries. The company plans to create 50 jobs, with 34 jobs tied to the grant. In Reidsville, a $400,000 grant will support the reuse of a 125,000-square-foot building for Talalay Global, a mattress manufacturer. That project is expected to create 52 jobs. The two projects represent more than 100 new jobs and more than $1.2 million in private investment. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/new-jobs-coming-to-rural-triad-communities-through-state-grants/83-7f4abec4-e79b-4b59-9eef-2fc7ac9b6d80

As Drought Conditions persist across North Carolina, a local well driller says more home and business owners are discovering a problem many rarely think about until it happens: their wells are running low on water. Newer wells tend to be less affected due to the fact that regulations require newer wells to be deeper, which allows for more water to be available even when conditions are dry. While Homeowners cannot control rainfall, they can take steps to reduce stress on their wells by conserving water. It’s recommended that you limit outdoor water use, avoiding unnecessary irrigation and pay especially close attention to signs that a well may be struggling. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/drought-conditions-lead-to-increase-in-dry-well-reports-across-the-triad-water-supply/83-cb3386e5-bf0f-4ce4-8db7-bd0f87e37381

Wanna’ Save on Gas? – Try Cruise Control! – NOT in the City, of course, but definitely on the Highway. The Steadier Speed allows your engine to “acclimate” (if you will). A Cooler Engine not only offers less wear and tear, it Saves Gas. For even Further savings consider dropping your speed when traveling, which by the way has not only been proven to save Gas—but fees on Speeding Tickets as well!

https://www.jdpower.com/cars/shopping-guides/does-cruise-control-save-gas

RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVES:

Hugh Chatham Health in Elkin = 10:00am to 2:00pm

Westfield Baptist Church in Trinity = 2:00pm to 6:30pm

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Cloudy w/showers to start, then Mostly Sunny … High 86

Tonight: Increasing Clouds … Low 61

Saturday: Mostly Sunny … High 86

Sunday: (Father’s Day & First Day of Summer) Sunny … High 91