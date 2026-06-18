Thursday News June 18, 2026

INCREASED FIRE DANGER today across central NC including the Triad

Today is Sushi day…Go Fishing Day…and CNA (Career Nursing Assistants) Day

The remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur bringing flash flooding to the southern states overnight. What’s left over from the storm is expected to bring some much needed rain to our area hopefully tonight into Friday morning.

*Arthur was the first named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

https://www.cnn.com/2026/06/16/weather/texas-south-flash-flood-threat-tropical-rain-arthur-climate?utm_

Praise: Thanks to your generosity, we have met our goal of 1,000 Bibles sent to the nations through Bible League International!!!

You still have the opportunity to send MORE Bibles through June 28th!!

Pray and Give! $5 dollars sends one Bible…$60 dollars sends 12 Bibles!

Call 1-800 YES-WORD or clink the link on our website, wbfj.fm…and Thank You.

Pre-Summer Blood supplies are already Low.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, June 18…

Kernersville Family YMCA, West Mountain Street = 9am – 1:30pm

Boy Scouts at Camp Raven Knob (Mt Airy) = 1pm – 5pm

Guilford College United Methodist Church on Fleming Road = 1:30pm – 6pm

Memorial United Methodist Church in Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Davie County Library in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Shiloh Church in Lexington = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

World Relief Triad is presenting…

“From Stranger to Neighbor: A theological conversation on Immigration TONIGHT (June 18) at Forest Hills Presbyterian in High Point (7pm)

June is Refugee Awareness month https://www.facebook.com/WorldReliefTriad

Jesus saying to his disciples, “I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me” Matthew 25:35

Winston-Salem Salvation Army is collecting NEW bath towels.

Drop off donations at the Center of Hope on North Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem between 8:30am and 4:30pm Monday – Friday.

Summer sale event benefitting Fostering Faith Foundation (Friday + Saturday)

Fri Hours: 9am – 1pm – Sat Hours: 8am -12pm

Kids, Teens and Adult Clothing

$2 on Friday OR Fill OUR Bag for $20

$1 on Saturday OR Fill OUR Bag for $10

Books and Toys are $2 – AMAZING BIGGER ITEMS for $20 Each (Limited Supply)

*Shop and support the continuing work at Fostering Faith Resource Center

for Foster, Kinship, Guardianship and Permanency Families within our community.

Location: Fostering Faith Resource Center building at 3540 Clemmons Road (Suite 125) in Clemmons. Contact Ellie Ramirez at 336-602-9975

Fostering Faith Foundation in Clemmons was our WBFJ Ministry of the Month back in April

Learn more at fosteringfaithfoundation.org

Reminder: Friday is Juneteenth, a federal holiday…

NOTE: Post Office and most banks will be closed.

City offices in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point and Lexington will be closed.

*Garbage + recycling: Friday’s collections will occur on Saturday, June 20 (WS).

*Friday (June 19) The Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility will operate on a modified schedule…7am – 3pm. The EnviroStation from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All other facilities are closed. https://www.cityofws.org/m/newsflash/Home/Detail/1971

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the US on June 19, 1865, when the final enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation was ordered at the end of the Civil War. Juneteenth became a federally recognized holiday in 2021.

https://www.history.com/articles/what-is-juneteenth

Hope and Change Legacy. The Obama Presidential Center official grand opening ceremony is today in Chicago. Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama will welcome former Presidents Joe Biden, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush to the center. The campus will open to the public on Friday.

https://www.cnn.com/2026/06/17/politics/video/ebof-jeff-zeleny-obama-presidential-library-inside-look?

College World Series

Tarheels vs Oklahoma will play in the Men’s series championship.

Game 1: Saturday, June 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Sunday, June 21 at 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Monday, June 22 (if necessary)

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/unc-baseball-heading-to-2026-mens-college-world-series-championship-after-second-defeat-of-west-virginia/

Aldi Blind Box Giveaway?

Receive a free ALDI Blind Box delivered directly to your door

Visit www.aldiblindbox.com beginning this Monday, June 22 through Thursday, June 25 at 12pm. Select that day’s ALDI Blind Box. Enter shipping information.

The ALDI Blind Box experience is only available for a limited time and on a first-come, first-served basis. Follow @aldiusa on Instagram for daily reveals.

https://corporate.aldi.us/newsroom/news/aldi-blind-boxes-giveaway

2026 FIFA World Cup (Fox 8 WGHP).

FRIDAY = Team USA vs Australia (June 19) at 3pm

Team USA vs Turkey on June 25 at 10pm

A record 48 men’s soccer teams competing across North America, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. FIFA play continues through July 19.

https://www.fifa.com/en/tournaments/mens/worldcup/canadamexicousa2026

World Cup Bible Reading Challenge

The YouVersion Bible App is encouraging readers to keep the Bible App open for seven days in a row from now through July 19. “This challenge isn’t just about celebrating sports; it’s about helping people around the world build lifelong Bible ‘reading’ habits.” www.crosswalk.com/headlines/

A parade celebrating the Carolina Hurricanes’ Stanley Cup win will be held this Saturday (June 20) in downtown Raleigh starting around 11am.

A portion of Hillsborough Street will shut down to traffic at 8am Saturday.

https://www.wral.com/news/local/canes-championship-parade-planned-saturday-downtown-raleigh-june-2026/