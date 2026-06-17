Wednesday News June 17, 2026

FREE Money Smart Seminar this afternoon (June 17) starting at 4pm – 5:30pm at the Reynolda Branch Library in Winston-Salem, hosted by

Forsyth County Cooperative Extension. https://forsythcounty.librarycalendar.com/events/list

TODAY’s topic: ‘Making (sound) Housing Decisions ’

Winston-Salem Salvation Army is collecting NEW bath towels.

Drop off donations at the Center of Hope on North Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem between 8:30am and 4:30pm Monday – Friday.

Tropical Storm Arthur has formed in the Gulf of Mexico just off the coast of Texas, making Arthur the first named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

https://www.cnn.com/2026/06/16/weather/texas-south-flash-flood-threat-tropical-rain-arthur-climate?utm_

A new #1???? Jersey Mike’s is now the top-rated quick-service restaurant, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), which rates eateries based on thousands of customer surveys reflecting on recent experiences with major chains.

For the first time in over a decade, Chick-fil-A has fallen to second place when it comes to customer satisfaction. To determine the results, the survey asked 16,464 respondents to rate the fast-food restaurants in many categories, like accuracy of food order, loyalty/rewards program benefits, and beverage and food quality. Things like layout and cleanliness, menu variety, and speed are also gaining importance with customers, the report noted.

www.foxnews.com/food-drink/fast-food-giant-dethroned-customer-study-crowns-americas-new-favorite-restaurant-chain

Today is Eat Your Veggies Day

Most healthy veggie? Think dark leafy greens

While nutritionists rarely crown just one single vegetable as the absolute best, spinach, watercress, and kale are routinely tied for the top spot.

https://midstatemedical.org/about/news-press/news-detail?articleId=66234

No single food offers a perfectly complete, lifelong diet.

However, the white potato (especially with the skin on) is widely considered the best single food you could survive on the longest. It contains an exceptional combination of complex carbohydrates, potassium, protein, and vitamin C.

https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20170224-what-food-would-keep-you-alive-the-longest

How many servings of veggies (and fruit) should we eat daily?

*2 to 5 servings per day

How about the 1-2-3 approach to eating fruits and veggies (Mayo Clinic)…

1 serving with breakfast

2 with lunch

3 with dinner and snacks

Remember that the serving size for fruits and vegetables is about 4 to 6 ounces.

Making fruits and veggies a regular part of your diet is as easy as 1-2-3.

www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/hometown-health/speaking-of-health/123-approach-to-eating-fruits-and-vegetables

Cone Health expanding into Forsyth County?

According to a release, Cone Health has applied for a certificate of need with the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation. A proposed 200,000 square-foot hospital would be located at Cole Road in southeast Forsyth County.

https://myfox8.com/news/cone-health-proposes-new-hospital-in-forsyth-county/

Leaders with the City of Lexington are negotiating to purchase 62 acres along Old Linwood Road for a new emergency services campus that would house both fire and police operations. The Lexington Dispatch reporting that the new facility could also position the city as a regional hub for fire training. www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/lexington-eyes-new-62-acre-public-safety-campus-to-unite-police-fire-and-regional-training/article_

Samaritan’s Purse has established two emergency Ebola Treatment Centers in the Democratic Republic of Congo as that deadly Ebola outbreak continues to spread across central Africa. https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/ebola-response/?utm

The Surry County Board of Education has selected Steve Hall as their new superintendent. Dr Hall got his start in education as a custodian and bus driver with Surry County Schools. Dr Hall’s first day on the job as Surry County Schools superintendent will be July 8. https://www.surry.k12.nc.us/article/2993580

Pre-Summer Blood supplies are already Low.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, June 17…

Yadkin Family YMCA in Yadkinville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Greensboro Elks Lodge on W Cornwallis Drive = 2:30pm – 7:30pm

Crossover Church, Knightdale Ave in High Point = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

The UK is pushing a ban on most social media for Children under age 16.

If passed by Parliament, the ban would take effect as early as next spring 2027.

The ban would apply to TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, Facebook, Threads, and Reddit. ABC News reporting that Canada, Brazil, and Indonesia have also introduced legislation on age-based restrictions on children’s access to social media, reflecting a growing global movement toward tighter online safety standards for minors. https://www.cnn.com/2026/06/15/tech/uk-social-media-ban-intl-scli

ALERT: Water customers on the north side of town (around Wake Forest University) may notice water pressure fluctuations and/or temporary discoloration from their tap through this Friday (June 19). Reason: Routine maintenance and inspection of the water tank at Wake Forest Road and University Parkway. More info at cityofws.org/citylink

Friday is Juneteenth. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the US on June 19, 1865, when the final enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation was ordered at the end of the Civil War. Juneteenth became a federally recognized holiday in 2021.

https://www.history.com/articles/what-is-juneteenth

NOTE: Post Office, most banks, and stock market will be closed.

City offices in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point and Lexington will be closed on Friday because of the Juneteenth holiday.

Garbage + recycling collections NORMAL SCHEDULE Tuesday thru Thursday.

Friday’s collections will occur on Saturday, June 20 in the city of WS.

Friday (June 19) The Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility will operate on a modified schedule…7am – 3pm. The EnviroStation will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All other facilities are closed. https://www.cityofws.org/m/newsflash/Home/Detail/1971