WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
June 17, 2026

“No” is a small but powerful word.

 

If something makes you uncomfortable, it’s okay to say “No!”

It shows your intention and when backed with action, helps you establish boundaries.

If something feels off, respect your intuition and say “No.”

Your instincts matter.

Your decisions matter.

Your mental health matters.

And your consent matters.

You don’t have to give consent to something you don’t believe in.

Boundaries aren’t walls. They’re wisdom.

 

*A powerful posting from our dear friends at Salem Pregnancy Care Center www.spcclife.org

 

 

Just say ‘yes’ and ‘no.’ When you manipulate words to get your own way, you go wrong’

Matthew 5:37-40 The Message

 

-Verne

 

As a side note (praise)

I am so glad that my lovely wife Paula said YES…32 years ago…June 18, 1994.

Happy anniversary to my best friend…Paula!!!!

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Wednesday News June 17, 2026

wbfj-verne
June 17, 2026

Tuesday News June 16, 2026

wbfj-verne
June 16, 2026

Monday News June 15, 2026

wbfj-verne
June 15, 2026

Alert in Winston-Salem: Water fluctuation / discoloration

wbfj-verne
June 14, 2026

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
June 14, 2026

Local blood drives

wbfj-verne
June 12, 2026
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.