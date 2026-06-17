Wednesday Word

“No” is a small but powerful word.

If something makes you uncomfortable, it’s okay to say “No!”

It shows your intention and when backed with action, helps you establish boundaries.

If something feels off, respect your intuition and say “No.”

Your instincts matter.

Your decisions matter.

Your mental health matters.

And your consent matters.

You don’t have to give consent to something you don’t believe in.

Boundaries aren’t walls. They’re wisdom.

*A powerful posting from our dear friends at Salem Pregnancy Care Center www.spcclife.org

‘Just say ‘yes’ and ‘no.’ When you manipulate words to get your own way, you go wrong’

Matthew 5:37-40 The Message

-Verne

As a side note (praise)

I am so glad that my lovely wife Paula said YES…32 years ago…June 18, 1994.

Happy anniversary to my best friend…Paula!!!!