Tuesday News June 16, 2026

The Winston-Salem City Council passed the first reading of a proposed ‘teen’ curfew on Monday night. If enacted, the curfew will begin on October 12

from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The City Council have a second meeting about the curfew on June 22 (4 p.m). The curfew has not been finalized at this time.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/winston-salem-city-leaders-move-forward-with-proposed-curfew/

JetZero ground breaking on Monday at their new facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro. https://myfox8.com/news/storylines/jetzero-greensboro/jetzero-breaks-ground-on-new-facility-at-piedmont-triad-international-airport-in-greensboro/

Hospice of Davidson County is changing its name to Alderwood of Davidson County as it expands beyond traditional hospice care offering a broader range of services (for people facing serious illness, including new palliative care options and enhanced grief support programs).

Alderwood of Davidson County remains a completely independent, private nonprofit entity. www.AlderwoodHealth.org or call (336) 475-5444

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/hospice-of-davidson-county-rebrands-as-alderwood-expands-care-service/article

June is Refugee Awareness month

World Relief Triad is presenting a series of Refugee Awareness events….

TONIGHT = Welcoming the Stranger: Refugee and Immigration Policy Updates

TONIGHT (June 16 (7pm) at Mansion on Main on S. Main Street in Winston-Salem.

“From Stranger to Neighbor: A theological conversation on Immigration.

Thursday, June 18 (7pm) at Forest Hills Presbyterian in High Point

https://www.facebook.com/WorldReliefTriad

Jesus saying to his disciples, “I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me” Matthew 25:35

Pre-Summer Blood supplies are already Low.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, June 16…

Kingswood Methodist Church in Rural Hall = 1pm – 5:30pm

Salem One in Kernersville = 1pm – 5:30pm

Fulp Moravian Church in Walnut Cove = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Winston-Salem Salvation Army is collecting NEW bath towels through June.

Drop off at the Center of Hope on North Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem between 8:30am and 4:30pm Monday – Friday.

‘Making Housing Decisions ’

FREE Money Smart Seminar this Wednesday, June 17 from 4pm – 5:30pm at the Reynolda Branch Library in Winston-Salem, hosted by Forsyth County Cooperative Extension. https://forsythcounty.librarycalendar.com/events/list

Summer begins this Sunday, June 21.

Sunday is also Father’s Day

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

A section of Ebert Road remains CLOSED between Swaim Road and Brookhill Drive through June 19. Crews are replacing a failing drainage pipe under the road.

*a DETOUR is in place at old Salisbury Road and Pope Road.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_6241d8ed-24cd-48a3-bbe0-aaac5422b0bb.html

ALERT: Water customers on the north side of town (around Wake Forest University) may notice water pressure fluctuations and/or temporary discoloration from their tap through this Friday (June 19). Reason: Routine maintenance and inspection of the water tank at Wake Forest Road and University Parkway. More info at cityofws.org/citylink

*Your tap water remains safe for drinking, cooking and bathing. But, you may want to postpone doing a white or light-colored load of laundry to prevent staining.