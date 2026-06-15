Monday News June 15, 2026

Canes win. The Stanley Cup is coming back to Raleigh.

The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 last night capturing their second Stanley Cup championship in Game 6.

*Canes center and team Captain Jordan Staal received the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/sports/2026/06/15/carolina-hurricanes-win-stanley-cup-in-vegas-

*Carolina Hurricanes defense player Jaccob Slavin carved out a special place in American hockey history last night becoming just the second U.S. player to win a gold medal and lift the Stanley Cup in the same year. https://bleacherreport.com/articles/25440703-hurricanes-slavin-makes-history-2nd-american-win-olympic-gold-nhl-stanley-cup-same-year

ALERT: Water customers on the north side of town (around Wake Forest University) may notice water pressure fluctuations and/or temporary discoloration from their tap through this Friday (June 19). Reason: Routine maintenance and inspection of the water tank at Wake Forest Road and University Parkway. More info at cityofws.org/citylink

*Your tap water remains safe for drinking, cooking and bathing. But, you may want to postpone doing a white or light-colored load of laundry to prevent staining.

Pre-Summer Blood supplies are already Low.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, June 15…

High Point Rockers on Lindsay Street in High Point = Noon – 4:30pm

Elkin Valley Baptist Church = 1:30pm – 6pm

Kernersville Wesleyan Church on North Main Street = 2pm – 6:30pm

Open Door Baptist Church in Archdale = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

June is Refugee Awareness month

World Relief Triad is presenting a series of Refugee Awareness events….

Welcoming the Stranger: Refugee and Immigration Policy Updates

Tuesday, June 16 (7pm) at Mansion on Main on S. Main Street in Winston-Salem.

“From Stranger to Neighbor: A theological conversation on Immigration.

Thursday, June 18 (7pm) at Forest Hills Presbyterian in High Point

https://www.facebook.com/WorldReliefTriad

Jesus saying to his disciples, “I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me” Matthew 25:35

Gene Shalit, a movie critic for the “Today” show over four decades, “passed away peacefully on Friday at the age of 100.” Shalit, known for his puffy hair, oversized handlebar mustache and affection for puns, joined “Today” on NBC in 1970.

www.wmbfnews.com/2026/06/13/gene-shalit-longtime-today-show-movie-critic-with-bushy-hair-massive-mustache-dies-100/

McDonald’s is bringing back its legendary fried apple pie for a limited time starting June 22 (next Monday) to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

McDonald’s fried apple pie first debuted in 1968 alongside the Big Mac. McDonald’s replaced the fried apple pie with a baked version as a healthier option in 1992. https://parade.com/food/mcdonalds-returning-dessert-june-2026

2026 FIFA World Cup (Fox 8 WGHP).

Team USA vs Australia this Friday (June 19) at 3pm

Team USA vs Turkey on June 25 at 10pm

A record 48 men’s soccer teams will compete across North America, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. FIFA play continues through July 19.

FIFA is the MOST watched sporting event across the globe.

https://www.fifa.com/en/tournaments/mens/worldcup/canadamexicousa2026

Representing! Two former Demon Deacons, Mark McKenzie (Team USA) and Alistair Johnston (Team Canada) will proudly represent their nations in FIFA.

https://godeacs.com/news/2026/5/29/mens-soccer-two-demon-deacons-set-for-2026-fifa-world-cup

A World Cup tradition. A video of Japanese soccer fans picking up trash after their match with the Netherlands at Dallas Stadium on Sunday has gone viral.

The practice stems from the Japanese cultural philosophy of ‘leaving a place exactly how you found it’, a habit taught in schools in Japan.

https://www.fox4news.com/news/japanese-fans-clean-dallas-stadium-after-world-cup-opener-against-netherlands

World Cup Bible Reading Challenge

The YouVersion Bible App is encouraging readers to keep the Bible App open for seven days in a row from now through July 19. “This challenge isn’t just about celebrating sports; it’s about helping people around the world build lifelong Bible ‘reading’ habits.” www.crosswalk.com/headlines/

(Bedford County, Virginia) Tragedy struck EastLake Community Church Friday evening when severe thunderstorms caused a large event tent to collapse. Pastor Troy Keaton said the collapse happened within seconds as severe weather moved through the area. The church had spent more than a year planning a 20th anniversary celebration. Emergency responders said 22 people were injured and one person, Bob Stouffer (one of the church’s founding members), was killed when powerful winds brought down the tent, which had been erected to accommodate approximately 1,500 attendees. https://wset.com/news/local/1-dead-22-injured-in-tent-collapse-at-moneta-virginia-church-event-eastlake-community-church-june-2026

Make a Plan: Even without a formal certification, organizers of any outdoor event can take critical steps before storm clouds form.

Identify shelter-in-place locations at your venue before the event begins. Establish a clear chain of communication for moving large groups to safety. Know in advance at what point you will act — and make sure someone has the authority to make that call without hesitation.

These types of tragedies are not always preventable, but the risk can absolutely be mitigated with the right preparation. Source: Catawba County News and Weather

“Worship is not the denial of suffering, it is a declaration of faith in the midst of suffering.”

It was so good to be together again (Sunday) morning with our church family.

We continue to pray for every single person impacted by Friday’s tragedy and trust that God’s grace will sustain us in the days ahead.

-Troy Keaton, Lead Pastor at EastLake Community Church