Monday News July 20, 2026

Gas prices have jumped back up to $4 dollars a gallon for that nationwide average. https://apnews.com/article/gas-prices-iran-war-4-gallon-4b82825734ec3ded192351e53a4be69e

*Statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.68, according to AAA. https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

(Update) False positive? The FDA says that a false positive for cyclospora was discovered when the agency again reviewed the results of iceberg lettuce samples from Taylor Farms de Mexico. The false positive doesn’t change the company’s earlier voluntary recall of its iceberg lettuce that was sourced from central Mexico.

https://www.newsweek.com/taylor-farms-says-fda-has-apologized-over-false-positive-cyclospora-test-12216498?utm_

*Wash hands + wash fresh produce (berries, herbs and veggies) thoroughly!!

Symptoms and additional info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Raleigh making the list of fittest cities in the US, according to the American College of Sports Medicine and the Elevance Health Foundation. They evaluated the 100 largest cities in the country, measuring them on factors such as personal behaviors, chronic disease outcomes and environmental infrastructure to form a picture of community fitness.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/wellness/article_27b9c6f8-a5ca-4e58-899e-d42c2ffd9886.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

The Forsyth County Animal Shelter is ‘FULL”. So, the Shelter is offering adoptions of dogs and cats for just $5 dollars (normally $125). Call 336-703-2480

Check out the cute photos of available dogs and cats at https://forsyth.cc/animalshelter/

*Forsyth County Animal Shelter is located at 5570 Sturmer Park Circle in Winston-Salem.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/pets/article_

Summer Blood Supplies are Extremely LOW

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Monday, July 20…

Elkin Valley Baptist Church (Elkin) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Tropical Storm Bertha is expected to form within 24 hours over the Gulf.

Tropical storm watches and warnings are up along the Gulf Coast from Florida to Texas.

https://www.cnn.com/2026/07/19/weather/tropical-storm-bertha-depression-climate

It’s a boy!! Vice President JD Vance and wife Usha announcing the birth of their 4th child (Alec Neel Vance) on Sunday. “Mom and baby ‘Alec’ are happy and healthy, and (their) kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother…” from a social media post.

*This is the first child born to a sitting vice president in more than 150 years.

Schuyler Colfax had a son, Schuyler Colfax III, in 1870 when Colfax was serving as vice president, according to the White House Historical Association.

https://cbn.com/news/politics/jd-and-usha-vance-welcome-baby-boy-first-child-born-sitting-vp-more-150-years

988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline celebrates 4 years.

North Carolinians now use the 24-hour service more than twice as much as when it first began in 2022. Anyone in emotional distress or experiencing a mental health crisis can call, text or chat the number 9-8-8 for resources and support.

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/news/press-releases/2026/07/16/ncdhhs-recognizes-fourth-anniversary-988-suicide-and-crisis-lifeline-expanded-services-improve

At the Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is the #1 movie in America.

“Young Washington” at #7 is still in the Top 10. Showing locally at Marketplace Cinemas, The Grand, and AMC theaters

Check out movie + music reviews from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family…

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/great-awakening-2026/

Reminder: Portions of the Hanes Park running track will be closed through

mid-August for resurfacing and repair. Access points to Hanes Park will remain open, allowing residents to use the hard-surface and clay tennis courts. Construction is expected to finish around Aug. 10.https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_064f9f87-7b11-47a8-87fd-91bd0dd096be.html

Twin XL Bed sheets need. Please drop off new Twin XL sheet sets at the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope Family Shelter on N Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

(Monday – Friday between the hours of 8:30am – 4:30pm)

*This is their donation item for the month of July.

Operation Fan: Heat Relief. Forsyth County DSS is distributing FREE electric box fans to eligible residents in need as part of Operation Fan Heat Relief. Call 336-703-3501

*Fans will be distributed while supplies last. https://forsyth.cc/heat-relief

FIFA World Cup Soccer: Spain over Argentina (1 – nill) in Sunday’s finale

https://abcnews.com/GMA/Culture/world-cup-semifinals-teams-playing-schedules-biggest-stars/story?id=134678330

NASCAR: Joey Logano winning last night at North Wilkesboro Speedway

https://thewilkesrecord.com/

Voting in North Carolina

Don’t wait to update your voter information or even register to vote in November.

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with any questions.

View Your Voter Registration Status online! https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Sample ballot for upcoming election in November.

Your Election Day polling place (you can Early Vote in YOUR county of residence)

Get More Information

Updating your Voter Registration

Ways to Register

…and Photo ID requirement https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-id

November 3rd is mid-term Election Day in North Carolina

Important links on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.ncsbe.gov/