NC Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center (Open House)

Come tour the new Forsyth County Cooperative Extension facility in Tobaccoville

An open house is planned for Tuesday (July 28) from 10am – 1pm.

No registration necessary.

During the Open House, visitors can tour the new facility, meeting spaces, and learn more about programs offered by staff from N.C. Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center, and the Forsyth County Soil & Water Conservation District. Forsyth County Parks & Recreation staff will also be on site to provide information about the exhibit hall.

*the new facility is located inside Forsyth County Agricultural Park, 7232 Forsyth Center Drive in Tobaccoville 27050. https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/news/forsyth-county-open-house/

Thanks to Leslie Rose, Director of the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension Center, for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show Friday morning (July 17) to share more about their new facility and the upcoming open house on July 28!