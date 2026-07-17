Friday News July 17, 2026

Code Orange Air Quality Alert again today for the Piedmont Triad (10am – 8pm)

If you suffer from asthma or other respiratory issues, please limit your outdoor activities due to poor air quality levels…due to those massive wildfires in Canada spreading smoke and hazy from the Northeast into North Carolina. Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection in Winston Salem (NWS)

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every 2 hours

Update: Shredded iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms is being investigated as a possible source for that nationwide cyclospora “severe stomach bug” outbreak.

Taylor Farms, based in Salinas, California, is a supplier to several major restaurant chains (including Taco Bell) across the U.S.

*Wash hands + fresh produce (berries, herbs and veggies) thoroughly!!

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cyclosporiasis-outbreak-taco-bell-lettuce-mexico/?

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, July 17…

YMCA Robinhood Road (Winston-Salem) = 10:30am – 2:30pm

Salisbury ELKS Lodge = 1pm – 5pm

Summer Blood Supplies are Extremely LOW

The American Red Cross recently declared a ‘blood shortage emergency’.

Blood has a limited shelf life and must be continually replenished thru volunteer donors

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Krispy Kreme turns 89 today. Celebrate with an original glazed dozen for just 89 cents (with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen) Friday only.

Krispy Kreme’s story began in 1937 when founder Vernon Rudolph opened the first Krispy Kreme shop right here in Winston-Salem (near Old Salem). Curious individuals began asking if they could buy hot doughnuts directly from the bakery. Rudolph responded by cutting a hole in an exterior wall and serving the chain’s Original Glazed doughnuts from the sidewalk. The “Hot & Now” sign came later…

https://www.qsrweb.com/news/krispy-kreme-turns-89-rolls-out-89-cent-dozen/

YMCA Camp Hanes is celebrating 99 years this week!

A legacy of lives changed, friendships formed, and memories made across generations!

Thank you to every camper, family, staff member, alumni, volunteer, and donor who has been part of this journey. Source: Facebook posting

Voting in North Carolina

Don’t wait to update your voter information or even register to vote in November.

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with any questions.

View Your Voter Registration Status online! https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Sample ballot for upcoming election in November.

Your Election Day polling place (you can Early Vote in YOUR county of residence)

Get More Information

Updating your Voter Registration

Ways to Register

…and Photo ID requirement https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-id

November 3rd is mid-term Election Day in North Carolina

Important links on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.ncsbe.gov/

NASCAR: Let’s go racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The FaithFest 250 Craftsman Truck Series race this Saturday (12:30pm)

*Pre-race service with Craig Church followed by a concert with Jason Crabb.

…and the Window World 450 CUP SERIES race this Sunday evening at 7pm

www.northwilkesborospeedway.com/ – https://thewilkesrecord.com/

FIFA World Cup Soccer: Argentina vs Spain in Sunday’s finale (July 19) at 3pm

England vs France in Saturday’s consolation game (July 18) at 5pm.

https://abcnews.com/GMA/Culture/world-cup-semifinals-teams-playing-schedules-biggest-stars/story?id=134678330

Sold out in seconds. All 10,000 Olive Garden Pasta Pass opportunities were claimed within seconds (on Thursday), according to a spokesperson for Darden Restaurants.

Hint: You may get another chance at ‘something special’ just keep an eye on Olive Garden’s Instagram over the next week or so???

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/articles/olive-garden-never-ending-pasta-182459222.html

Come tour the new Forsyth County Cooperative Extension facility in Tobaccoville.

An open house is planned for Tuesday (July 28) from 10am – 1pm.

No registration necessary.

Thanks to Leslie Rose, Director of the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension Center, for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show this morning sharing more about their new facility and the upcoming open house on July 28!

https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/news/forsyth-county-open-house/

America’s favorite ice cream?

Neapolitan (combination of chocolate, vanilla and strawberry) is #1 in 24 states (including North Carolina). Peanut butter cup replacing chocolate for #2.

https://www.beach.com/culinary/top-ice-cream-flavor-by-state-2026/

*Sunday is national Ice Cream day (July 19). Deals at Baskin-Robbins…Dairy Queen …and Friendly’s (FREE cone or dish of Friendly’s signature ice cream on Sunday).

Operation Fan: Heat Relief. Forsyth County DSS is distributing FREE electric box fans to eligible residents in need as part of Operation Fan Heat Relief. Call 336-703-3501

*Fans will be distributed while supplies last. https://forsyth.cc/heat-relief

After nearly two decades leading Focus on the Family, Jim Daly has announced his retirement. Focus on the Family has officially launched a nationwide search for its next leader. The process is expected to take 12 to 18 months, ahead of the ministry’s 50th anniversary in 2027. https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?lat=36.1&lon=-80.25#.Y8p3gRfMLmZ

Our verse today is from Ephesians 4… Don’t fall for false teaching…

(Therefore) speak the truth in love [in all things–both our speech and our lives expressing His truth], let us grow up in all things into Him [following His example]

who is the Head- Jesus Christ. Ephesians 4:14-15 Amplified