Monday News July 27, 2026

Today is July 27 (the final Monday of July)

Bag Pipe Appreciation day…Crème Brule day…Chicken Fingers day

The Dog Days of Summer continue through August 11.

Less than 5 months till Christmas day

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem

Academy Street will be CLOSED overnight to thru traffic between Peters Creek Parkway and Granville Drive starting at 8pm this evening thru 7am Tuesday morning for water system improvements. For more info at cityofws.org/citylink.

Stuff the Bus

Collection site TODAY (July 27) at the Walmart on South Main in High Point.

Assisting the Salvation Army’s ‘Boys and Girls Clubs’ across the Triad.

https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/stuff-the-bus/

Even will all of the rain last week. the majority of the state is still facing drought conditions. Due to the ongoing drought, residents in the Piedmont Triad are asked to implement ‘voluntary’ water conservation measures. www.ncdrought.org

Simple changes now can help avoid mandatory restrictions later.

Water conservation tips: Keep showers to five minutes or less.

Limit the use of dishwashers and washing machines (only run with a full load)

Limit watering lawns to no more than 1 hour per day – before 9am or after 6pm.

https://www.cityofws.org/764/Water-Conservation

Breeden Insurance Services and Citizens Insurance Group are merging.

The transition will not affect existing insurance policies or customer service.

Citizens Insurance Group has served Thomasville and the surrounding area since 1938.

Breeden Insurance Services, a third-generation, family-owned agency, has served the Piedmont since 1963 with offices in Lexington, Winston-Salem and Denton.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/whats-happening-two-long-time-davidson-county-insurance-agencies-merge/article_d2153919-e2d9-5cc6-9469-2665bca052ae.html

Operation Fan: Heat Relief. Forsyth County DSS is distributing FREE electric box fans to eligible residents in need as part of Operation Fan Heat Relief. Call 336-703-3501

*Fans will be distributed while supplies last. https://forsyth.cc/heat-relief

Twin XL Bed sheets need. Please drop off new Twin XL sheet sets at the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope Family Shelter on N Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

(Monday – Friday between the hours of 8:30am – 4:30pm)

*This is their donation item for the month of July.

Come tour the new Forsyth County Cooperative Extension facility in Tobaccoville.

An Open House is planned for this Tuesday morning (July 28) from 10am – 1pm.

No registration necessary. https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/news/forsyth-county-open-house/

Summer Blood Supplies are Extremely LOW

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Monday (July 27)…

Pilot Mountain First UMC = Noon – 4:30pm

Lowes United Methodist Church in Reidsville = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

At the Box Office

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey remains #1 after its second weekend in theaters.

Moana and ToyStory 5 still in the Top 5 (#2 + #3)

“Young Washington” still in the Top 10 (#8) after 4 weeks in theaters.

…showing locally at Marketplace Cinemas, The Grand, and AMC theaters

Check out movie + music reviews from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family…

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/great-awakening-2026/

Regal Summer Movie Express. Enjoy family friendly movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations Tuesdays and Wednesdays thru Aug 6. www.regmovies.com/promotions

Cyclospora cases are still on the rise nationwide.

Cyclospora Facts: Experts say only humans get sick from the parasite.

Animals can carry it but do not show symptoms, And unfortunately, alcohol-based hand sanitizers do not reliably kill or remove Cyclospora spores.

Detailed information from the State Health Department in Raleigh on the News Blog.

https://www.dph.ncdhhs.gov/blog/2026/07/14/cyclosporiasis-north-carolina-what-it-and-how-stay-safe

Top safety tips: https://www.wxii12.com/article/what-kills-cyclospora-produce-safety/73193208

Beautiful but invasive. The Spotted Lanternfly, first in Pennsylvania back in 2014, is now found in more than 18 states, including North Carolina. Locally, the Spotted Lanternfly has invaded Forsyth, Davidson and Guilford counties.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-spotted-lanternfly-stop-spread/73265495

A Thomasville man died after wrecking on his motorcycle in eastern Wilkes County on Sunday afternoon. Todd Calloway was 58 years old. According to the Highway Patrol, there were no other vehicles involved. The investigation continues…

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/thomasville-man-dies-after-motorcycle-wreck-in-wilkes-county/article

Heavy storms and flooding last week caused an estimated 71,250 gallons of untreated wastewater to overflow into Swearing Creek at the Pump Station near Brown Street Extension, according to the city of Lexington.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/lexington-says-flooding-causes-wastewater-spill-into-swearing-creek/article_

Our WBFJ scripture focus for Monday…

“I will exalt you, my God and King,

and praise your name forever and ever.

I will praise you every day;

yes, I will praise you forever.

Great is the LORD! He is most worthy of praise!

No one can measure his greatness.” Psalm 145:1-3 NLT