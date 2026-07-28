Tuesday News July 28, 2026

Today is Tuesday, July 28: Milk Chocolate day and Water Park Day

July is Watermelon month…Pickle month…and Picnic month

Full moon tonight. The Buck moon should shine bright over the new two nights!

The Dog Days of Summer continue through August 11.

The American Red Cross has declared only the second national blood crisis in its history.

Summer Blood Supplies are Extremely LOW

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, July 28…

Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville = 11am – 3:30pm

Stokesdale Christian Church = 2pm – 7pm

First Presbyterian Church of Salisbury = 2pm – 6:30pm

Poplar Springs Christian Church in King = 2:30pm – 6:30pm

Salem Baptist Church on Rockford Road in Dobson = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Thanks to Pastor Caleb Strickland with CWC Winston-Salem for stopping by and sharing about their Back to School Bash happening this Saturday (August 1) from 11am – 1pm.

FREE food, a water slide, FREE haircuts for students!

FREE loaded backpacks filled with school supplies for students (while supplies last).

WBFJ will be providing the music!

Join WBFJ at the Back to School Bash hosted by CWC Winston-Salem and La Roca.

…this Saturday (August 1) from 11am – 1pm.

CWC Winston-Salem is located at Union Cross Road and Willard Road on the southside of Winston-Salem. Helping students and families get ready for a great school year.

https://www.cwc.ws/events/back-to-school-bash–28/2026-08-01

Regal Summer Movie Express. Enjoy family friendly movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations Tuesdays and Wednesdays thru Aug 6. www.regmovies.com/promotions

At the Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey remains #1 after its second

weekend in theaters. Moana and ToyStory 5 still in the Top 5 (#2 + #3)

“Young Washington” still in the Top 10 (#8) after 4 weeks in theaters.

…showing locally at Marketplace Cinemas, The Grand, and AMC theaters

Check out movie + music reviews from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family…

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/great-awakening-2026/

Stuff the Bus: Drop off school supplies at the Walmart on Peters Creek Parkway this Wednesday (8am – 7pm) helping student in need through the Salvation Army’s ‘Boys and Girls Clubs’ across the Triad.

https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usa-southern-territory/north-and-south-carolina/greater-winston-salem-area-command/stuff-the-bus/

Water conservation tips…

Keep showers to five minutes or less.

Limit the use of dishwashers and washing machines (only run with a full load)

Limit watering lawns to no more than 1 hour per day – before 9am or after 6pm.

Simple changes now can help avoid mandatory water restrictions later.

https://www.cityofws.org/764/Water-Conservation

The Lexington Police Department is warning about a phone scam that has already cost at least two local residents more than $5,000 in the past week, according to the Lexington Dispatch. The scam uses technology known as “caller ID spoofing” so when the scammer calls you, it appears to caller ID that the call is coming from a legitimate customer service line for a financial institution. What to do if you receive an unexpected call claiming to be from their bank:

Hang up immediately. And remember to always use the phone number printed on your bank card, statement, or official website to contact your bank directly.

More tips in dealing with scams on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. www.the-dispatch.com/news/crime/lexington-police-warn-of-bank-spoofing-scam-after-residents-lose-more-than-5-000/article_

Two people were struck by lightning while walking along Wrightsville Beach on Saturday morning – north of Shell Island, according to WWAY. www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/struck-by-lightning-wrightsville-beach/83-eba0e9c3-d948-4089-8c51-3e5c388be43d

Calvary Day School has hired Max Floyd as its new athletics director. Floyd was most recently the Dean of Students at Calvary and also held leadership roles with Ohio State University and Wake Forest University. https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/article_da05ee6e-68b0-45ef-859f-cc94a81737ac.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

Operation Fan: Heat Relief. Forsyth County DSS is distributing FREE electric box fans to eligible residents in need as part of Operation Fan Heat Relief. Call 336-703-3501

*Fans will be distributed while supplies last. https://forsyth.cc/heat-relief

Twin XL Bed sheets need. Please drop off new Twin XL sheet sets at the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope Family Shelter on N Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

(Monday – Friday between the hours of 8:30am – 4:30pm)

*This is their donation item for the month of July.

The Greensboro Science Center has begun its parking lot expansion project.

The parking lot will add 137 new spaces and should be open in October.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/us/articles/greensboro-science-center-launch-parking-230945061.html

Come tour the new Forsyth County Cooperative Extension facility in Tobaccoville.

An Open House is planned for this morning from 10am – 1pm.

No registration necessary. https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/news/forsyth-county-open-house/