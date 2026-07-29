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WBFJ Wednesday Word

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July 29, 2026

Recently, in a remote neighborhood deep in Central America, I was privileged to serve with a mission team that invested the better part of a week in a small local church…a tiny local church.

 

Our little group was larger than the body gathered to worship. Per capita, the investment of time and resources was extensive. Good to know we serve a Kingdom that has a higher Return on Investment.

 

God often blesses and uses the little things: a sling, a sack lunch, a scarlet chord.  He even chooses to reveal himself in a similar manner – a still, small voice. God is the greatest steward of all we give Him. Nothing is wasted.

 

Growth should be measured in depth not width. It is the fruit of faithfulness. “Well Done” is not a profit and loss report.

 

We may never know the outcome of our efforts on this side of eternity. On the other side it really won’t matter.  Sowing Kingdom seeds is an act of love that brings joy to the Father’s heart – from which it originates. The blood of Christ extends to each.

 

Thank You Lord for every opportunity – “His perfect salvation to tell.”

 

Wally

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