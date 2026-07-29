Wednesday News July 29, 2026

Today is July 29: It’s Chicken Wing day…and …Lasagna day

Wing deals at East Coast Wings, Pizza Hut, WingStop, Zaxby’s, Whataburger, Dave and Buster’s and Outback ($60 wings for $60).

https://www.today.com/food/restaurants/national-chicken-wing-day-deals-2026-rcna350353

The Dog Days of Summer continue through August 11.

The Full Moon (known as the Buck moon) should shine bright again tonight.

The American Red Cross has just declared a national blood crisis.

Summer Blood Supplies are Extremely LOW…Blood donors are needed!!!

American Red Cross: Local blood drives this week

Wednesday, July 29…

Lebanon Baptist Church on Hicone Rd in Greensboro = 8:30am – 1pm

Kernersville Health Care Center = 9am – 3pm

Thursday, July 30, 2026

United Way of Greater High Point = 11am – 3pm

Calvary Baptist Church (Peace Haven and Country Club) in Winston Salem = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Back-to-School Bash at Sunnyside Ministry this afternoon starting at 2:30pm.

All are welcome. Family friendly games, crafts, snacks, and back-to-school support.

Sunnyside Ministry is located at 319 Haled Street on the southside of Winston-Salem.

Stuff the Bus: Drop off school supplies at the Walmart on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem TODAY (until 7pm) helping students in need through the Salvation Army’s ‘Boys and Girls Clubs’. https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usa-southern-territory/north-and-south-carolina/greater-winston-salem-area-command/stuff-the-bus/

Celebrating Christmas in July through Operation Christmas Child

Good News: You can build a ‘shoebox’ ONLINE, right now!

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/buildonline/

Invest in Reaching Children for Christ through the Power of a simple Shoebox gift!

Will you adopt a shoebox? Your gift of $10 or more helps cover Gospel materials and train ministry partners. Lean more about ‘What to Pack in your Shoebox’ on our website, wbfj.fm.

Details at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/

*National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is November 16 – 23.

Starting Wednesday, practices for all Fall High School sports teams, except for the girl’s flag football, can officially begin! https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/article_b2be6a0f-ccd7-41de-8d8f-d12a439b72e3.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

Sales Tax Holidays

Tennessee: This Weekend (July 31 –August 2)

Virginia and South Carolina: next weekend August 7–9 (Fri-Sun)

https://www.nerdwallet.com/taxes/learn/sales-tax-holiday-back-to-school-shopping

BTW: North Carolina does not participate in a sale tax holiday.

“Family of 3 coming in November” Leanna Crawford posting that she and her husband, Cody Zeller, are expecting their first child. The ‘Good News’ coincides with the release of her latest project titled ‘Thank God”. How fitting…

Data center vote set for Thursday

Forsyth County commissioners will decide whether a data center can be built in Rural Hall during their scheduled meeting this Thursday (July 30) at 6pm.

*Meetings are held at the Forsyth County Government Center, 201 N. Chestnut Street in Winston-Salem. The meetings are streamed live on Forsyth County’s YouTube channel and on WSTV13 on Spectrum cable. https://coforsythnc.civicweb.net/Portal/

BTW: Moratoriums have been adopted in Surry and Davie counties, as well as in Mount Airy. Commissioners in Davidson, Alamance, and Yadkin counties are still considering moratoriums, according to WXII 12.

Health update: The number of confirmed cases of Cyclosporiasis, better known as “explosive diarrhea,” in North Carolina has climbed from 561 to 718 (up 28%) over the last seven days, according to updated information from the State Health Department on Tuesday.https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_68d884cf-cfe5-48c6-a559-2268634aa6b1.html

Cyclospora Facts: Experts say only humans get sick from the parasite.

Animals can carry it but do not show symptoms, And, unfortunately, alcohol-based hand sanitizers do not reliably kill or remove Cyclospora spores.

Detailed information from the State Health Department in Raleigh on the News Blog.

https://www.dph.ncdhhs.gov/blog/2026/07/14/cyclosporiasis-north-carolina-what-it-and-how-stay-safe

Top safety tips: https://www.wxii12.com/article/what-kills-cyclospora-produce-safety/73193208

The buildings are going to come down together…

Starting Monday, demolition crews are set to begin ‘dismantling’ the burned out walls of Shoto’s and the Candy Factory in uptown Lexington…10 weeks after a fire destroyed both businesses. The demolition process will be slow – likely several weeks – with crews carefully removing all of the brick and wood remaining before architects can help the business owners reimagine their spaces. GoFundMe links are available to the businesses impacted… https://www.wxii12.com/article/uptown-lexington-fire-businesses-demolition-begins/73287351

Praise. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has eliminated the remainder of its

$45-million in debt. Back in April, the district still had roughly $4 million in remaining debt

https://www.wxii12.com/article/wsfcs-eliminates-remaining-45-million-debt/73287200

Join WBFJ this Saturday at CWC Winston-Salem’s Back to School Bash

happening this Saturday (August 1) from 11am – 1pm.

FREE food, a water slide, FREE haircuts for students! FREE loaded backpacks filled with school supplies for students (while supplies last).

WBFJ will be providing the music! Hosted by CWC Winston-Salem and La Roca

CWC Winston-Salem is located at Union Cross Road and Willard Road on the southside of Winston-Salem. Helping students and families get ready for a great school year.

https://www.cwc.ws/events/back-to-school-bash–28/2026-08-01