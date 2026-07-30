Thursday News July 30, 2026

Water Main Break in Forsyth County

Alert: Boil Water Notice: Officials have advised residents in the affected areas of Forsyth to boil their water or use bottled water until further notice.

Consumers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation).Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

Bottled Water Distribution this morning (10am) while supplies last…

– Griffith Elementary School

– Kennedy High School

– Kernersville Elementary School

– Walkertown High School

Just drive-thru…one case of bottled water per vehicle.

For the latest updates regarding water service, please visit

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is also distributing bottled water.

just drive through their location (301 N. Church Street) in downtown Winston-Salem.

Team members will be assisting in loading one case of water per vehicle.

“We are one community. May God continue to smile and bless this community as we work through this crisis together.”

-Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough

Information including an interactive outage map has been posted to our website, wbfj.fm and on our Facebook page. Updates at cityofws.org/notifyme

Today (July 30) is National Cheesecake Day

The Dog Days of Summer continue through August 11.

The moon has been FULL this week (known as the Buck moon)

Operation Fan: Heat Relief. Forsyth County DSS is distributing FREE electric box fans to eligible residents in need as part of Operation Fan Heat Relief. Call 336-703-3501

*Fans will be distributed while supplies last. https://forsyth.cc/heat-relief

Twin XL Bed sheets need. Please drop off new Twin XL sheet sets at the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope Family Shelter on N Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

(Monday – Friday between the hours of 8:30am – 4:30pm)

*This is their donation item for the month of July.

Stuff the Bus: Drop off school supplies at the Walmart in Lexington TODAY

(through 7pm) helping students in need through the Salvation Army’s ‘Boys and Girls Clubs’. https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usa-southern-territory/north-and-south-carolina/greater-winston-salem-area-command/stuff-the-bus/

The American Red Cross has just declared a national blood crisis.

Summer Blood Supplies are Extremely LOW…Blood donors are needed!!!

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, July 30, 2026

United Way of Greater High Point = 11am – 3pm

(FULL) Calvary Baptist Church in Winston Salem = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Forsyth County commissioners expected to vote on whether a data center can be built in Rural Hall during their scheduled meeting TONIGHT (July 30) at 6pm.

*Meetings are held at the Forsyth County Government Center on Chestnut Street in downtown Winston-Salem. The meetings are streamed live on Forsyth County’s YouTube channel and on WSTV13 on Spectrum cable. https://coforsythnc.civicweb.net/Portal/

BTW: Moratoriums have been adopted in Surry and Davie counties, as well as in Mount Airy. Commissioners in Davidson, Alamance, and Yadkin counties are still considering moratoriums, according to WXII 12.

Sales Tax Holidays

Tennessee: This Weekend (July 31 –August 2)

Virginia and South Carolina: next weekend August 7–9 (Fri-Sun)

https://www.nerdwallet.com/taxes/learn/sales-tax-holiday-back-to-school-shopping

BTW: North Carolina does not participate in a sale tax holiday.

Celebrating Christmas in July through Operation Christmas Child

Good News: You can build a ‘shoebox’ ONLINE, right now!

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/buildonline/

Invest in Reaching Children for Christ through the Power of a simple Shoebox gift!

Will you adopt a shoebox? Your gift of $10 or more helps cover Gospel materials and train ministry partners. Lean more about ‘What to Pack in your Shoebox’ on our website, wbfj.fm.

Details at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/

*National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is November 16 – 23.

Join WBFJ this Saturday at CWC Winston-Salem’s Back to School Bash

happening this Saturday (August 1) from 11am – 1pm.

FREE food, a water slide, FREE haircuts for students! FREE loaded backpacks filled with school supplies for students (while supplies last).

WBFJ will be providing the music! Hosted by CWC Winston-Salem and La Roca

CWC Winston-Salem is located at Union Cross Road and Willard Road on the southside of Winston-Salem. Helping students and families get ready for a great school year.

https://www.cwc.ws/events/back-to-school-bash–28/2026-08-01

The Apostle Paul…

‘For the foolishness of God is wiser than man’s wisdom,

and the weakness of God is stronger than man’s strength’

1 Corinthians 1:25

“God’s nonsense is wiser than human wisdom”