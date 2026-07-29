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Home Emergency Repair – Water Main Break in Forsyth County

Emergency Repair – Water Main Break in Forsyth County

wbfj-verne
July 29, 2026

Emergency Repair – Water Main Break in Forsyth County

(noon update on Wednesday, July 29, 2026)

 

Customers on the eastern side of Forsyth County including parts of downtown Winston-Salem may experience low water pressure or temporary interruptions in water service due to a water main break.  Crews are on the scene…

 

Boil Water Notice in Forsyth…

Therefore, when water service is restored, consumers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

Water customers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible.

SOURCE: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities

https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=BOIL-WATER-NOTICESystem-Pressure-Advisor-1688

 

Also…

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Public Safety Center in downtown Winston-Salem is CLOSED (TFN) due to the ongoing water main break.

 

Information including an outage map has been posted to our website, wbfj.fm and on our Facebook page.    Updates at cityofws.org/notifyme

 

 

 

 

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