Friday News July 31, 2026

Final day of July!!!!

UPDATE: While water service has been restored in Forsyth County…

Kernersville and Walkertown residents remain under a boil water advisory…until further notice. Officials are waiting test results of water samples in the advisory area.

Starting at 10am: Bottled water will be distributed again while supplies last:

Kernersville Elementary School

Walkertown High School

It’s a drive thru situation, limited to one case of bottled water per vehicle.

https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx

A big shout out to our community partners, including the American Red Cross, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, and Crisis Control Ministry, for their collaboration and support in helping serve Forsyth County residents during this water outage.

No deal: Forsyth County commissioners voted 4-3 last night to reject a rezoning request that would have allowed the construction of a hyperscale data center in Rural Hall. For now, the Wall family, who owns the property in Rural Hall, can continue to use the land as farmland or explore other options for selling it.

BTW: Moratoriums have been adopted in Surry and Davie counties, as well as in Mount Airy. Commissioners in Davidson, Alamance, and Yadkin counties are still considering moratoriums, according to WXII 12. www.wxii12.com/article/forsyth-county-rezoning-request-data-center-rural-hall/73312507

Highway 64 connecting Bat Cave and Chimney Rock is now back open following damage from Hurricane Helene. According to NC-DOT, over 99% of the roads that were closed in western NC are reopened. www.wxii12.com/article/us-64-reopens-bat-cave-chimney-rock-helene/73312918

The Dog Days of Summer continue through August 11.

The American Red Cross has just declared a national blood crisis.

Summer Blood Supplies are Extremely LOW…Blood donors are needed!!!

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Friday, July 31…

Davie County Library in Mocksville = 11:30am – 4pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Twin XL Bed sheets need. Please drop off new Twin XL sheet sets at the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope Family Shelter on N Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

Sales Tax Holidays

Tennessee: This Weekend (July 31 –August 2)

Virginia and South Carolina: next weekend August 7–9 (Fri-Sun)

https://www.nerdwallet.com/taxes/learn/sales-tax-holiday-back-to-school-shopping

BTW: North Carolina does not participate in a sale tax holiday.

Today (July 31) is National Avocado Day

Guac deals at several restaurants including Chipotle and Qdoba.

Chipotle: Get a free regular side of chips and guacamole with a full-priced entrée purchase using the code AVO2026 on the Chipotle Website or App, valid Friday + Saturday.

Qdoba: Rewards members can get a free entrée with the purchase of an entrée and a drink Friday + Saturday.

Fun Food Fact: Americans eat over 8 pounds of avocados on average per person each year.

https://thekrazycouponlady.com/tips/money/national-avocado-day

The latest drought conditions for the Piedmont Triad. https://www.ncdrought.org/

Extreme Drought = Guilford county

Severe Drought = Forsyth, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties

Moderate Drought = Davidson, Davie, Randolph and Rowan counties

Simple changes now can help avoid mandatory water restrictions later.

Water conservation tips…

Keep showers to five minutes or less.

Limit the use of dishwashers and washing machines (only run with a full load)

Limit watering lawns to no more than 1 hour per day – before 9am or after 6pm.

https://www.cityofws.org/764/Water-Conservation

He is worthy of it all. Check out a great article on CeCe Winans in the July issue of “Women’s World”. Cece talks about music (her new album “The Hymns”), her upcoming book, “Faith for Generations” and life as a grandparent!

https://gospelmusic.org/news/cece-winans-featured-on-cover-of-womans-world-magazine

Closed TFN: Arigato Japanese Steak House has closed its Winston-Salem location again, less than two weeks after some ceiling tiles collapsed, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. The restaurant did not specify a reason for the closure or say when it expects to reopen. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/arigato-japanese-steakhouse-owners-err-on-side-of-caution-close-winston-salem-location/83

Celebrating Christmas in July through Operation Christmas Child

Good News: You can build a ‘shoebox’ ONLINE, right now!

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/buildonline/

Invest in Reaching Children for Christ through the Power of a simple Shoebox gift!

Will you adopt a shoebox? Your gift of $10 or more helps cover Gospel materials and train ministry partners. Lean more about ‘What to Pack in your Shoebox’ on our website, wbfj.fm.

Details at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/

*National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is November 16 – 23.

Join WBFJ this Saturday at CWC Winston-Salem’s Back to School Bash

happening this Saturday (August 1) from 11am – 1pm.

FREE food, a water slide, FREE haircuts for students! FREE loaded backpacks filled with school supplies for students (while supplies last).

WBFJ will be providing the music! Hosted by CWC Winston-Salem and La Roca

CWC Winston-Salem is located at Union Cross Road and Willard Road on the southside of Winston-Salem. Helping students and families get ready for a great school year.

https://www.cwc.ws/events/back-to-school-bash–28/2026-08-01