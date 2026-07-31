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Home SUN@5 (August 03) Summer Eye Safety with Dr. Jason Hendrix

SUN@5 (August 03) Summer Eye Safety with Dr. Jason Hendrix

wbfj-verne
July 31, 2026

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ…

 

Summer Eye Safety Tips with Dr. Jason Hendrix, local optometrist with VisionWorks

Dr Hendrix shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the importance of UV protection when it comes to sunglasses. We will talk kids and computer screens and the importance of getting routine eye exams. Are our eyes ready for Back-to School?

 

Plus…

Forsyth County Social Services has two programs to help ‘at risk’ residents in Forsyth.

Learn more about the Crisis Intervention Program (or CIP) and the Emergency Assistance Program with Susan Pomp.

Call 336-703-3800 or click https://epass.nc.gov/

 

Plus…

Local Creeks and Streams with Rebecca Craps

Natural Resources and Environmental Systems Agent, Forsyth County Cooperative Extension

*BTW: There are over 400 miles of mapped creeks and streams across Forsyth County

https://www.forsyth.cc/CES

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 3, 2026)

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