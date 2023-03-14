Monday News: March 13, 2023

Freeze Warning for the Piedmont Triad for Wednesday morning

6 days til Spring? ‘Tree pollen levels’ will remain in the LOW range over the next several days! www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

The average HIGH temperature for today should be around 60 degrees. Sunrise will be at 7:32am. Sunset will be at 7:26pm (due to the time change)

Study: The #1 Supermarket for Customer Satisfaction. With an 84/100 score, Trader Joe’s is in the top spot in this year’s study for the third consecutive year. Costco, Publics and Aldi are included in the Top 5.

The study reflects over 35,000 customers contacted between January and December 2022, asked to evaluate their experiences with companies

Source: ACSI’s Retail and Consumer Shipping Study 2022-2023

Here are some key findings from the report:

Several industry metrics — including ease of pickup process, store cleanliness and reliability of their mobile apps — all saw increased scores from last year.

The Reynolds Foundation has donated $200,000 dollars to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools for improvements to Reynolds Auditorium. The money will go toward improving the stage floor, house lights and carpet among other projects. The work is scheduled to take place in the summer.

Reynolds High School shares the space with the community.

Kernersville‘s newest Food Lion will open this Wednesday morning at 8am.

*The first 100 customers in line will receive a mystery gift card valued at up to $200, free reusable shopping bag and a custom apron.

The store, located at 1014 North Main Street, will be open 7am -11pm daily.

March Madness continues…

Wake Forest women will host Morgan State this Thursday at 6 p.m. in a first-round game at Joel Coliseum in the Women’s NIT.

“Shy” Tuttle will be a Carolina Panther!

The Panthers agreed to terms with the Midway native and former New Orleans Saints defensive tackle on Monday, according to ESPN. Tuttle played at North Davidson High School before playing college football at Tennessee.

Forsyth Creek Week (March 18-26, 2023)

Nine days of events beginning this Saturday (March 18) drawing attention to protecting our waterways and drinking water. *All Forsyth Creek Week activities are FREE unless otherwise noted. Events planned at http://www.forsythcreekweek.org/calendar

The average price for a medium popcorn at a US movie theater = $8.14

A medium drink around $6.20.

Theaters generate significantly more profitability from concessions, with some large chains pulling in more than 40% of their revenue from food and beverage.

The cost of a couple of tickets to see ‘Jesus Revolution’ with a seeking friend = PRICELESS! ‘Jesus Revolution’ is the true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970’s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California. Locations and show times on our website – wbfj.fm

#1 habit that sets successful people apart from everyone else?

Rest and recovery is key to being ‘successful’, suggests psychologist Sarah Sarkis. Millionaires and Olympians alike tout the importance of outworking your competition and pushing past your limits. While this might be true, exertion isn’t what sets high achievers apart from everyone else. It’s Rest and recovery!

“We mistakenly associate success with constantly having our foot on the gas, and we have complicated feelings when it’s not on the gas. The people who prioritize rest are the ones who are “at the top of their game” and “the happiest.”

Past research has shown that ‘working without downtime’ decreases productivity, reduces creativity and can intensify stress.

March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month

Energize Ministries: Encourage your pastor…and your pastor’s wife!

During the month of March, nominate your pastor’s wife TODAY with an awesome opportunity – a family vacation week at the Outer Banks.

Go to Energize Ministries.com for all the details.

One winner will be chosen on Friday, March 31st. www.energizeministries.com