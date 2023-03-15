Thanks to students from Lexington Youth Theatre (Katy, Isaac, Brayden, Olivia, Grayson and Skylar) for joining us on the WBFJ Morning Show.

Lexington Youth Theatre presents “Mary Poppins” March 24-25-26th at the Edward C. Smith Civic Center in uptown Lexington (Friday + Saturday night at 7:30pm. Sunday at 2pm).

Ticket info: General Seating and Reserved Seating at www.lexingtonyouththeatreinc.com/

Questions about your online order, contact Michele at 336-596-6546