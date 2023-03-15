WHAT'S NEW
Lexington Youth Theatre presents “Mary Poppins”

March 15, 2023

Thanks to students from Lexington Youth Theatre (Katy, Isaac, Brayden, Olivia, Grayson and Skylar) for joining us on the WBFJ Morning Show.

Lexington Youth Theatre presents “Mary Poppins”        March 24-25-26th at the Edward C. Smith Civic Center in uptown Lexington (Friday + Saturday night at 7:30pm.  Sunday at 2pm).

Ticket info: General Seating and Reserved Seating at www.lexingtonyouththeatreinc.com/

Questions about your online order, contact Michele at 336-596-6546

