Wednesday News: March 15, 2023

Today is National Peanut Lovers Day Btw: Verne loves peanuts but has NEVER tried ‘boiled peanuts’…

5 days til Spring? ‘Tree pollen levels’ will remain in the MODERATE range! www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Closely following a Mediterranean diet may cut a woman’s risk of heart disease and heart related death by nearly 25%, according to a new analysis of 16 studies.

The Mediterranean diet includes foods such as vegetables and fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seafood, olive oil and lower intake of red and processed meats.

The analysis can be found in the journal Heart.

BTW: Heart disease is the number one cause of death of women and men worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

www.cnn.com/2023/03/14/health/mediterranean-diet-women-heart-wellness/index.html

Grocery prices rose slightly last month, but eggs are finally getting cheaper.

In February, egg prices fell close to 7% compared to January, according to seasonally adjusted government data released Tuesday. Over the past year, egg prices rose 55% across US grocery stores, fueled by short supply caused by a deadly avian flu. https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/14/business/grocery-prices-february/index.html

New Study: The #1 Supermarket for Customer Satisfaction

With an 84/100 score, Trader Joe’s is in the top spot in this year’s study for the third consecutive year. Costco, Publics and Aldi are included in the Top 5.

Source: ACSI’s Retail and Consumer Shipping Study 2022-2023

https://clark.com/shopping-retail/best-grocery-stores-customer-satisfaction/

Thanks to students from Lexington Youth Theatre (Katy, Isaac, Brayden, Olivia, Grayson and Skylar) for joining us on the WBFJ Morning Show.

Lexington Youth Theatre presents “Mary Poppins”

March 24-25-26th at the Edward C. Smith Civic Center in uptown Lexington

Friday + Saturday night at 7:30pm. Sunday at 2pm

Ticket info: General Seating and Reserved Seating at

www.lexingtonyouththeatreinc.com/

Sad news…

Roy Ackland, longtime host of FOX8’s community spotlight series Roy’s Folks, passed away on Wednesday. Roy was 84.

Roy Ackland joined WGHP in 1987, as a weatherman and started working with photojournalist David Weatherly. The two were a perfect match.

Roy Ackland retired to Eastern North Carolina in 2017 with Chad Tucker continuing the beloved series now known as “Roy’s Folks with Chad Tucker.”

https://myfox8.com/news/roys-folks/roy-ackland-longtime-host-of-roys-folks-on-fox8-dies-at-84/

Forsyth Creek Week (March 18-26, 2023)

All Forsyth Creek Week activities are FREE unless otherwise noted.

Event details at http://www.forsythcreekweek.org/calendar

March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month

Energize Ministries: Encourage your pastor…and your pastor’s wife!

During the month of March, nominate your pastor’s wife TODAY with an awesome opportunity – a family vacation week at the Outer Banks.

Go to Energize Ministries.com for all the details.

One winner will be chosen on Friday, March 31st. www.energizeministries.com

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Colorectal Cancer is now the 2nd leading cause of cancer related deaths in the US.

People younger than 40 are being detected with Colorectal Cancer.

Good News: There is a 91% survival rate – if caught (or detected early). gapgi.com/

Upcoming fundraiser event…

“Get Your Rear in Gear” 5K Run/Walk happening at Jamison Park on Saturday, March 25 is an awareness event sponsored by the ‘Colon Cancer Coalition’.

Julie Luck of WFMY News 2 will be the MC for the event

donate.coloncancercoalition.org/winstonsalem