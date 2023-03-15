Wednesday Word

“But of that day and that hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels which are in heaven, neither the Son, but the Father.” Mark 13:32

This past Saturday evening we had to “Spring Forward” One Hour. You probably missed that hour more Monday morning than you did Sunday.

This Coming Monday, the 23rd, is the First Day of Spring. Palm Sunday is April 2nd, followed by Easter Sunday, April 9th… etc… etc… etc!

How many Time Changes, First Days of Spring, Palm Sundays and Easter Sundays have You lived through? We can count That Number because we’ve already been there. All we can do about the ones ahead is take them “One Day at a Time.” We don’t know for sure what lies ahead.

But WAIT! There IS One Thing We Know — JESUS Is Coming!!! When? When the FATHER is ready! What do we do until then? We remain Faithful through Every Date on the calendar we get to see, until we Finally See HIM Face to FACE! Oh What a Glorious Day THAT Will Be!

In the meantime… Happy Daylight Savings Time… Happy Spring… Happy Palm Sunday… Happy Easter Sunday, etc… etc… etc!