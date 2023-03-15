Fox 8’s Roy Ackland passes at 84
Sad news…
Roy Ackland, longtime host of FOX8’s community spotlight series Roy’s Folks, passed away on Wednesday. Roy was 84.
Roy Ackland joined WGHP in 1987, as a weatherman and started working with photojournalist David Weatherly. The two were a perfect match.
Roy Ackland retired to Eastern North Carolina in 2017 with Chad Tucker continuing the beloved series now known as “Roy’s Folks with Chad Tucker.”
*Continue to lift Roy’s family, friends and co-workers up in prayer during this time of grief…
https://myfox8.com/news/roys-folks/roy-ackland-longtime-host-of-roys-folks-on-fox8-dies-at-84/