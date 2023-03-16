Thursday News: March 16, 2023

Today is John 3:16 day “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life”

4 days til Spring?

‘Tree pollen levels’ in the LOW range for Thursday. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Good news for radio broadcasters this week.

AM/FM radio surpassed broadcast TV among 18-49-year-olds for the first time EVER.

Late last year, radio reached 83% of 18-49-year olds on a weekly basis compared to just 59% for broadcast TV. https://jacobsmedia.com/is-am-radio-walking-the-last-mile/

There’s a new top dog in America?

According to the American Kennel Club, the French Bulldog has ‘bumped’ the Labrador Retriever as the most popular dog breed in the US for the first time in 31 years. https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/15/us/french-bulldogs-popularity-akc-cec/index.html

RECALL: Honda is recalling nearly half a million vehicles over a manufacturing issue with the front seat belts – that could prevent them from latching.

Affected models include certain 2018-2019 Accord and Accord Hybrids,

2017-2018 CR-V, 2018-2020 Odysseys plus other models.

Honda dealers will replace the front seat belt buckle release buttons or the buckle assemblies in any affected vehicles as necessary for free.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/honda-recall-seatbelt-latch-odyssey-accord-cr-v/

T-Mobile is buying Mint Mobile in a $1.35 BILLION-dollar deal. The acquisition of the ‘budget-friendly mobile carrier’ that’s partially owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, should close later this year. www.theverge.com/2023/3/15/23641178/tmobile-mint-mobile-ryan-reynolds-wireless-acquisition

The ‘Dirty Dozen’? Blueberries have joined green beans in this year’s Dirty Dozen of non-organic produce with the most pesticides, according to EWG (or the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit environmental health organization).

Strawberries and spinach continued to hold the top two spots on the Dirty Dozen.

A total of 210 pesticides were found on the 12 foods. Kale, collard and mustard greens contained the largest number of different pesticides — 103 types — followed by hot and bell peppers at 101. SOURCE: 2023 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides Produce

https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/15/health/dirty-dozen-produce-pesticides-2023-wellness/index.html

A city committee has approved the replacement of a bridge in northwestern Winston-Salem that has been closed for some three years because it was found to be unsafe.

On Monday, the full Winston-Salem City Council is expected to vote on awarding a $1 million dollar contract to Smith-Rowe LLC of Mount Airy to replace the bridge that carries Lakeview Drive over Mill Creek in the Lake Hills neighborhood near Bethania. https://journalnow.com/news/local/city-to-replace-unsafe-bridge-in-winston-salem-bethania/

As mentioned on the WBFJ Morning Show…

Getting a good night’s sleep is valuable to the well-being of all individuals, but how does it affect the brain? Are you a caregiver to a loved one living with memory loss?

Mark your calendar for the next session of Memory Connections hosted by Senior Services (Forsyth County) with a focus on ‘Brain Health and Sleep’. FREE educational event this Tuesday, March 21 from 2pm til 3pm

Location: Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem.

RSVP: Anita Ford (Memory Connections Project Coordinator) at 336-721-6965 Email:aford@seniorservicesinc.org. Web: www.seniorservicesinc.org/event/brain-health-sleep/

Blessings in the storms?

Scientists say that all of that ‘moisture’ that has hit western states, such as California has partially refilled many of the nation’s largest reservoirs, depleted by years of drought.

Parts of California are under water, the Rocky Mountains are bracing for more snow, flood warnings are in place in Nevada, and water is being released from some Arizona reservoirs to make room for an expected bountiful spring runoff.

Bottom line with all that rain out west- all the moisture has helped alleviate dry conditions in many parts of the western U.S. even major reservoirs on the Colorado River are trending in the right direction.

NOTE: The West has been more dry than wet for more than 20 years….

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2023/march/scientists-largest-us-reservoirs-moving-in-right-direction

Forsyth Creek Week (beginning this Saturday, March 18-26)

All Forsyth Creek Week activities are FREE unless otherwise noted.

Event details at http://www.forsythcreekweek.org/calendar

March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month

Energize Ministries: Encourage your pastor…and your pastor’s wife!

During the month of March, nominate your pastor’s wife TODAY with an awesome opportunity – a family vacation week at the Outer Banks.

Go to Energize Ministries.com for all the details.

One winner will be chosen on Friday, March 31st. www.energizeministries.com

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Colorectal Cancer is now the 2nd leading cause of cancer related deaths in the US.

People younger than 40 are being detected with Colorectal Cancer.

Good News: There is a 91% survival rate – if caught (or detected early). gapgi.com/

Upcoming fundraiser event…

“Get Your Rear in Gear” 5K Run/Walk happening at Jamison Park on Saturday, March 25 is an awareness event sponsored by the ‘Colon Cancer Coalition’.

Julie Luck of WFMY News 2 will be the MC for the event

donate.coloncancercoalition.org/winstonsalem

College Hoops: First round of the NCAA Tournament

*Duke VS Oral Roberts (Blue Devils + Golden Eagles) Tip off at 7:10pm TONIGHT in Orlando.

*UNC-Asheville takes on UCLA at 10:07pm tonight in Sacramento.

-FRIDAY: NC State plays Creighton on FRIDAY (at 4pm) in Denver (TNT).

Printable Brackets: https://wwwcache.wralsportsfan.com/asset/colleges/2014/03/16/13484926/The_2023_NCAA_bracket_for_men_s_March_Madness_-DMID1-5y7p1ap80.pdf

Women’s NIT

Wake Forest women will host Morgan State this EVENING at the Joel (6pm)

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forest-women-will-play-host-to-morgan-state-on-thursday-at-6-p-m/article