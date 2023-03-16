WHAT'S NEW
AM/FM radio surpasses broadcast TV in this group

March 16, 2023

Good news for radio broadcasters this week.

AM/FM radio surpassed broadcast TV among 18-49 year-olds for the first time EVER during the last quarter (info now out).  This is being fueled by cord cutting and streaming of video programming.

Late last year, radio reached 83% of 18-49s on a weekly basis compared to just 59% for broadcast TV.

On the ‘flip side’, NOT so good news for AM radio…                 Manufacturers are dumping AM buttons from new car offerings. Also, the trend away from making AM radio standard in electric vehicles isn’t a new one.  EV manufacturers have tried to make the bogus case about interference problems with AM.   The fact is, many simply do not want to include AM in their vehicles any longer, pointing to streaming apps in these vehicles.

https://jacobsmedia.com/is-am-radio-walking-the-last-mile/

 

 

