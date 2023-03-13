WHAT'S NEW
“Songs for a Sunday” by Heather Norman Smith

March 13, 2023

Two sets of sisters, generations apart—can one big sister’s sacrifice teach the other about love and forgiveness?

“Songs for a Sunday” by Heather Norman Smith is a story of sisterhood, secrets, sacrifice, and salvation – with a duel storyline. Intertwined with a strong gospel message.

‘Songs for a Sunday’ is set in Winston-Salem, NC incorporating local landmarks including Reynolds Auditorium and UNC School of the Arts. www.heathernormansmith.com

Listen to Verne’s interview with Heather Norman Smith…

Heather Norman Smith loves writing and spending time with her family in Lewisville. www.heathernormansmith.com/aboutme.html

