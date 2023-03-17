‘Dog-Eared Coffee Co’ opens in Clemmons

Clemmons has a new coffee shop geared toward young families and kids.

As featured in the Winston-Salem Journal, owner Lauren Ramirez, owner of ‘Dog-Eared Coffee Company’, located in River Ridge Business Park in Clemmons (near Subway), wanted a shop that offered a better environment for other mothers and young children. Dog-Eared Coffee has a dedicated play room with toys for young children. offers a full line of espresso drinks.

The shop is *Dog-Eared Coffee Co. (currently open 6:30am til 12:30pm Tuesday thru Saturday) uses coffee exclusively from ‘Perfect Blend’ in Lexington.

https://journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/new-coffee-shop-designed-for-book-lovers-and-young-families/