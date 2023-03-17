Friday News: March 17, 2023

Happy St Patrick’s Day. Krispy Kreme customers can enjoy a FREE sweet treat today. Get a FREE donut just by wearing green.

Traditional Irish blessing

May the road rise up to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face;

the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again,

…may God hold you in the palm of His hand.

The ‘Vernal Equinox’ is coming. Spring officially begins this Monday at 5:24pm.

Beware of the Oak + Pine? ‘Tree pollen levels’ MODERATE range thru the weekend.

www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Good News: More returns are being processed and more refunds are being issued than at the same point last year, new statistics from the IRS indicate. The average refund this year is smaller – down 11% to just over $3,000 dollars (because pandemic-relief measures have expired). If you haven’t filed your taxes, you still have about a month: This year’s official due date for returns is Tuesday, April 18. CNN

Forsyth Creek Week (begins this Saturday, March 18 thru March 26)

All Forsyth Creek Week activities are FREE unless otherwise noted.

Event details at http://www.forsythcreekweek.org/calendar

Clemmons has a new coffee shop geared toward young families and kids.

As featured in the Winston-Salem Journal, owner Lauren Ramirez, owner of ‘Dog-Eared Coffee Company’, located in River Ridge Business Park in Clemmons (near Subway), wanted a shop that offered a better environment for other mothers and young children. Dog-Eared Coffee has a dedicated play room with toys for young children. offers a full line of espresso drinks.

The shop is *Dog-Eared Coffe Company (currently open 6:30am til 12:30pm Tuesday thru Saturday) uses coffee exclusively from ‘Perfect Blend’ in Lexington.

https://journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/new-coffee-shop-designed-for-book-lovers-and-young-families/

College Hoops: First round of the NCAA Tournament

Two New Cinderellas teams toppling

#15 Princeton toppled #2 Arizona (59-55)

#13 seed Furman knocked down #4 Virginia (68-67)

ACC: Blue Devils advancing.

NC State plays Creighton TODAY at 4pm in Denver (TNT).

Women’s NIT: *Lady Deacs will host Florida this Monday evening (6pm) at the Joel, after beating Morgan State (75-49) on Thursday.

*Don’t feel bad is your March Madness bracket is busted…

The odds of predicting a perfect bracket is about 1 in 9.2 quintillion.

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/16/sports/ncaabasketball/march-madness-thursday.html

Update: The biggest banks in the U.S. are stepping in to save First Republic Bank.

A group of 11 lenders (including Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo) will deposit $30 billion dollars in the beleaguered midsized lender in an effort to prop it up.

The rescue comes after confidence in smaller lenders has faltered following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank less than a week ago.

https://www.npr.org/2023/03/16/1163958533/first-republic-bank-silicon-valley-bank-signature-bank-bank-run?

https://www.cnn.com/business/live-news/stock-market-credit-suisse-svb-banking-collapse-03-17-23/index.html

Getting a good night’s sleep is valuable to the well-being of all individuals, but how does it affect the brain? Are you a caregiver to a loved one living with memory loss?

Mark your calendar for the next session of Memory Connections hosted by Senior Services (Forsyth County) with a focus on ‘Brain Health and Sleep’. FREE educational event this Tuesday, March 21 from 2pm til 3pm

Location: Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem.

RSVP: Anita Ford (Memory Connections Project Coordinator) at 336-721-6965 Email:aford@seniorservicesinc.org. Web: www.seniorservicesinc.org/event/brain-health-sleep/

March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month

Energize Ministries: Encourage your pastor…and your pastor’s wife!

During the month of March, nominate your pastor’s wife TODAY with an awesome opportunity – a family vacation week at the Outer Banks.

Go to Energize Ministries.com for all the details.

One winner will be chosen on Friday, March 31st. www.energizeministries.com

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Colorectal Cancer is now the 2nd leading cause of cancer related deaths in the US.

People younger than 40 are being detected with Colorectal Cancer.

Good News: There is a 91% survival rate – if caught (or detected early). gapgi.com/

Upcoming fundraiser event…

“Get Your Rear in Gear” 5K Run/Walk happening at Jamison Park on Saturday, March 25 is an awareness event sponsored by the ‘Colon Cancer Coalition’.

Julie Luck of WFMY News 2 will be the MC for the event

donate.coloncancercoalition.org/winstonsalem