S@5: Julian Gaither Ministries

“Restoring, Refreshing, Renewing, Redeeming families for the Kingdom of God”. That’s the mission of Julian Gaither Ministries.

Pastor Julian Gaither shares with Verne (WBFJ) about Julian Gaither Ministries based in the Piedmont Triad of North Carolina.

Vision: Bringing people into an authentic relationship with God” through various avenues including…

Lay Counseling

Ministry Training

Conferences and Seminars for individuals and couples

Missions

www.juliangaitherministries.com/

Julian Gaither Ministries is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for March.

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 19, 2023)