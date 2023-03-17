WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home S@5: Julian Gaither Ministries

S@5: Julian Gaither Ministries

wbfj-verne
March 17, 2023

“Restoring, Refreshing, Renewing, Redeeming families for the Kingdom of God”. That’s the mission of Julian Gaither Ministries.

Pastor Julian Gaither shares with Verne (WBFJ) about Julian Gaither Ministries based in the Piedmont Triad of North Carolina.

Listen now…

Vision: Bringing people into an authentic relationship with God” through various avenues including…

Lay Counseling
Ministry Training
Conferences and Seminars for individuals and couples
Missions
www.juliangaitherministries.com/

Julian Gaither Ministries is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for March.

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 19, 2023)

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

WBFJ ICE SKATE

wdecker_wbfj
March 17, 2023

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
March 17, 2023

Forsyth Creek Week (March 18-26)

wbfj-verne
March 17, 2023

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
March 17, 2023

Friday News: March 17, 2023

wbfj-verne
March 17, 2023

‘Dog-Eared Coffee Co’ opens in Clemmons

wbfj-verne
March 17, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.