Monday News: March 20, 2023

‘Vernal Equinox’- Spring officially begins this afternoon at 5:24pm.

‘Tree pollen levels’ in the HIGH range for Monday (Oak pollen). www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Forsyth Creek Week

Educational activities + interactive events planned thru next Sunday (March 26).

All Forsyth Creek Week activities are FREE unless otherwise noted.

*Check out their website for planned event http://www.forsythcreekweek.org/calendar

OPERATION MEDICINE DROP in conjunction with Forsyth Creek Week.

Drop-off unwanted PILLS at several locations in Forsyth County

Clemmons: TODAY (March 20) 10-1pm / Drive-thru ‘pill drop’.

Clemmons Fire Department on James Street.

Winston-Salem: Monday -Friday (March 20 – 24) from 8am til 4:30pm

Winston-Salem Police Department (and satellite locations)

Kernersville: Monday – Sunday (March 20 – 26)

Kernersville Police Department Lobby on East Mountain Street

*Additional details at http://www.forsythcreekweek.org/calendar

Update from Mission Aviation Fellowship. Missionary pilot (Ryan Koher) and two of the ministry’s South African volunteers have been released from a prison in Mozambique. The trio had been held at a high-security prison inside the southeastern African country for four months. Note: Their release is a provisional one. They are required to remain in the country, while their case is still ongoing, according to MAF.

www.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2023/march/us-missionary-pilot-2-volunteers-released-from-mozambique-prison-but-prayer-still-needed

Getting a good night’s sleep is valuable to the well-being of all individuals, but how does it affect the brain? Are you a caregiver to a loved one living with memory loss?

A FREE Memory Connections learning event with a focus on ‘Brain Health and Sleep’ is happening this Tuesday (March 21) from 2pm til 3pm.

Location: Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem.

RSVP: Anita Ford (Memory Connections Project Coordinator) at 336-721-6965 Email:aford@seniorservicesinc.org. Web: www.seniorservicesinc.org/event/brain-health-sleep/

A place for ministry leaders to rest, reflect and recharge.

Billy’s Home Place Ministry was established to preserve Billy and Ruth Graham’s original home in Montreat near Black Mountain as a retreat for men, women, and families who have been involved in vocational ministry for 15 years or more.

There is no charge for pastors or missionaries who want to take a sabbatical.

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2023/march/billy-and-ruth-grahams-original-nc-home-now-a-place-for-ministry-leaders-to-rest-reflect-recharge

Eggs have gotten too expensive for one retailer? Dollar Tree will stop selling eggs at stores because the company can’t make money offering them at flat prices.

Dollar Tree sells most products for $1.25 – and select items for $3 or $5,

https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/18/business/dollar-tree-egg-prices/index.html

At the Box Office…

‘Jesus Revolution’ still in the Top 10 in movie theaters.

‘Jesus Revolution’ is the true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970’s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California. www1.cbn.com/

College Hoops: Women’s NIT (Wake Forest women’s basketball)

*Lady Deacs will host Florida this evening (March 20) at the Joel (6pm).

*Don’t feel bad is your March Madness bracket is busted…

The odds of predicting a perfect bracket is about 1 in 9.2 quintillion.

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/16/sports/ncaabasketball/march-madness-thursday.html

The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Fayetteville this week, making an appearance this Thursday afternoon (March 23) at the U.S. Army Airborne and Special Ops Museum from 2pm to 4pm. The event is free and open to the public.

BTW: Each Clydesdale ‘hitch horse’ eats about 20 to 25 quarts of whole grains, minerals and vitamins, along with +50 pounds of hay and up to 30 gallons of water – a day.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/the-budweiser-clydesdales-are-coming-to-north-carolina-this-week-heres-how-to-meet-them/]

Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting outside Hanes Mall on Saturday evening. An off-duty officer at Hanes Mall heard multiple gunshots coming from the parking lot of the old Sears building near the north entrance of the mall. Five unoccupied vehicles were struck by the gunfire as well as a cargo trailer. No one was injured.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/shootout-between-man-and-juveniles-at-hanes-mall-parking-lot-in-winston-salem/

Free tax prep help available in Winston-Salem

Trained and certified volunteers with the A-A-R-P Tax Aide Program will assist in preparing and e-filing returns for FREE at select Forsyth county libraries.

Everyone welcome regardless of age or income. www.wstaxaide.com/

Questions? Call 336-777-6189.

Phones are staffed Monday/Tuesday/Thursday or leave a message anytime.

*The deadline to prepare and file your tax returns is Tuesday, April 18.

Good News: More returns are being processed and more refunds are being issued than at the same point last year, new statistics from the IRS indicate.

The average refund this year is just over $3,000 dollars. www.irs.gov

DANNY GOKEY along with Jordan Feliz and Blanca

Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem) this Saturday, March 25 @ 7pm

*Sold Out event (but you can win tickets all this week on the WBFJ morning show)