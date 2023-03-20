WHAT'S NEW
Home Pill Drop in Forsyth County

March 20, 2023

OPERATION MEDICINE DROP in conjunction with Forsyth Creek Week.

Drop-off unwanted PILLS at several locations in Forsyth County

 

Winston-Salem: Monday -Friday (March 20 – 24) from 8am til 4:30pm at Winston-Salem Police Department (and satellite locations)

 

Kernersville: Monday – Sunday (March 20 – 26)

Kernersville Police Department Lobby on East Mountain Street

*Additional details at http://www.forsythcreekweek.org/calendar

 

