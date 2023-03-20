Pill Drop in Forsyth County
OPERATION MEDICINE DROP in conjunction with Forsyth Creek Week.
Drop-off unwanted PILLS at several locations in Forsyth County
Winston-Salem: Monday -Friday (March 20 – 24) from 8am til 4:30pm at Winston-Salem Police Department (and satellite locations)
Kernersville: Monday – Sunday (March 20 – 26)
Kernersville Police Department Lobby on East Mountain Street
*Additional details at http://www.forsythcreekweek.org/calendar
