‘Brain Health and Sleep’ -Senior Services Forsyth

March 16, 2023

Getting a good night’s sleep is valuable to the well-being of all individuals, but how does it affect the brain?

Are you a caregiver to a loved one living with memory loss?                  Mark your calendar for the next session of Memory Connections hosted by Senior Services (of Forsyth County) with a focus on ‘Brain Health and Sleep’.

FREE educational event this Tuesday, March 21 from 2pm til 3pm  Location: Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem.

RSVP: Anita Ford (Memory Connections Project Coordinator) at 336-721-6965 Email:aford@seniorservicesinc.org.

Web: www.seniorservicesinc.org/event/brain-health-sleep/

