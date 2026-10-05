Monday News October 05, 2026

Monday is School Day at the Carolina Classic Fair

Bring 3 school supplies (per person) and get FREE Fair admission.

Monster Trucks at the Grandstand later this evening.

PARK WITH A PURPOSE at the Carolina Classic Fair

Support Meals-on-Wheels in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County by parking in the Senior Services Parking Lot at the corner of Shorefair Drive + Deacon Blvd. *$10 per car goes to support Meals-on-Wheels. Cash and credit cards accepted at the gate!

Weekdays: 4 pm until close (11pm)…Weekends: Open until close.

Online registration for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program in the Greater Winston-Salem area opens online TODAY (Oct 5) at 6pm (slots will fill up quickly).

*You must live in either Forsyth, Davie, Stokes, or Yadkin counties.

Applications for children between the ages of newborn to 12 Years ONLY.

Due to the overwhelming demand, registrations fill quickly within a few hours of opening

https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usa-southern-territory/north-and-south-carolina/greater-winston-salem-area-command/angel-tree-information-instructions/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, October 5, 2026

Stallings Memorial Baptist in Salisbury = 11:30am – 3:30pm

Central Methodist Church in Denton = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

MAKE SURE YOUR VOTE COUNTS.

Election Day is less than a month away (NOV 3).

In person Early Voting begins October 15 thru October 31 (3pm).

*BTW: Same-day registration is possible during Early Voting.

You can update your voter information or register to vote in November by calling or visiting your county Board of Elections (where you live).

Use the NC State Board of Elections (NCSBE) website link for up-to-date voter info.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Lithium-ion batteries appear to be a factor in a house fire late Friday in High Point. No injuries were reported. One resident was displaced and received assistance from the American Red Cross.https://www.wxii12.com/article/lithium-ion-batteries-involved-high-point-house-fire/74004498

It’s Fire Prevention Week (October 4-10, 2026)

The theme this week: ‘Charge into Fire Safety’

Everyday ‘CHARGING HABITS’ can help reduce the risk of lithium-ion battery fires and keep homes and communities safer. Remember: Plug in. Power up. Stay safe.

Don’t overcharge your device. Unplug it or remove the battery when it’s fully charged.

Recycle don’t toss: Visit www.call2recycle.org to find a recycling spot near you.

https://www.nfpa.org/events/fire-prevention-week

October is National Fire Safety Month

50% of residential fires are caused by ‘distracted cooking’ (unattended cooktop).

Carolina Classic Fair: New Food Items…

Peach Cobbler on a Stick

Fruit Shaped Ice Cream

Hot Honey & Pimento Cheese Pickle Chips

Street Elote (traditional Mexican street corn made from grilled or boiled corn on the cob slathered in a creamy sauce, cheese, and chili powder).

Cap’n Crunch Korean Corn Dog? Its mozzarella coated in dough, rolled in yes Cap’n Crunch, deep fried and topped with cinnamon sugar + whipped cream.

Happy eating!! CarolinaClassicFair.com.

‘Husband calling contest’??

One of the most popular contests at the Iowa State Fair is the ‘husband calling contest’.

This year’s winner was a lawyer and his wife. LeAnn Hewitt (the wife) explained her technique that won her a Blue Ribbon is called the “back-door holler”.

LeAnn could be heard screeching the name ‘Henry’ during the contest. However, LeAnn’s husband is named Rex.

“He told me NOT to yell his name because it makes his skin crawl”?!? 😊

https://www.wbal.com/popular-husband-calling-contest-takes-place-at-the-iowa-state-fair

Alert: Routine Water Tank Maintenance (new) The affected areas include: University Parkway, Old Hollow Road, Highway 52, Bethania-Rural Hall Road…Stanleyville area.

Work is expected to be completed by 5pm Thursday.

Some water customers in Winston-Salem may notice water pressure fluctuations or temporary discoloration. Your tap water remains safe for drinking, cooking and bathing.

Winston-Salem City Council will discuss a request from the Winston-Salem Police Department to extend a citywide youth curfew for an additional year during their meeting tonight. The council will allow limited public comment on the extension during tonight’s meeting.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/government-politics/article_a7deca16-f909-4388-81a8-6600c3a80f64.html

You may have noticed FLAGS at half-staff over the weekend.

Remembering former First Lady Dottie Martin who passed away on September 28 at the age of 89. Miss Dottie served as North Carolina’s First Lady from 1985 to 1993 alongside her husband, former Governor James G. Martin. www.doa.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2026/10/01/lowering-us-and-nc-flags-half-staff-honor-former-nc-first-lady-dottie-martin

Interested in volunteering at an Operation Christmas Child processing center in November or December? Volunteer registration for Charlotte and Boone is now open.

https://occvolunteersignup.com/?utm_source=OCC26-PC-Volunteer-Registration-Save-the-Date-Email&utm_

Volunteers must be at least 13 years old

Weekday shifts usually have much better availability than weekends

*National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is November 16–23…

American Pickers is returning to North Carolina in November!

Do you have some interesting ‘stuff’?? Such as vintage motorcycles and scooters, old advertising signs, toys, oil and gas station memorabilia, pedal cars, bicycles, early furniture, vending machines, pinball machines, jukeboxes, folk art or military items?

If you are interested in American Pickers “PICKING” through your stuff, check out our website (wbfj.fm) for all the details!