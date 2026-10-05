WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home WBFJ FAIR CONCERT

WBFJ FAIR CONCERT

wdecker_wbfj
October 5, 2026

WE ARE MESSENGERS w/ CADE THOMPSON

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 7th

7:30PM

CAROLINA CLASSIC FAIR GRANDSTAND

*Concert is free with admission to the fair.  On Wednesday, get into the fair for free with five non-perishable food items to be donated to Crisis Control Ministry.

 

CAROLINA CLASSIC FAIR:  Featured Events – Carolina Classic Fair

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program opens online (6pm)

wbfj-verne
October 5, 2026

Monday News October 05, 2026

wbfj-verne
October 5, 2026

CHONDA PIERCE @ TRIAD BAPTIST

wdecker_wbfj
October 5, 2026

Election 2026: View your sample ballot, voter information

wbfj-verne
October 4, 2026

S@5: Fall Color Guy + the Mosquito Guy

wbfj-verne
October 2, 2026

Volunteer Registration at OCC processing centers open in October

wbfj-verne
October 2, 2026
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.